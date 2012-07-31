Olympics-Gymnastics-Fierce Five trump Magnificent Seven

| July 31
July 31 It took 16-years but the 'Fierce Five'
finally replaced the 'Magnificent Seven' as the gymnastic
sweethearts of the United States when they became the first
American women to win a team gold since the Atlanta Games.
Jordyn Wieber, who was last seen sobbing as she exited the
North Greenwich Arena on Sunday after missing out on a spot in
the all-around individual final, was back with her game face on
leading an all out assault on the podium and this time it was
the Russians in tears as they had to settle for silver.
Time will tell if Wieber, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Kyla
Ross and McKayla Maroney, who dubbed themselves the 'Fierce
Five', will assume the aura of the Magnificent Seven that made
Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes and Kerri
Strug household names in America.
But with the U.S. women back on top, team coordinator Marta
Karolyi, whose husband Bela coached the 1996 squad, was
labelling the 2012 gold medallists as the best.
"We have made great progress," Karolyi told reporters. "We
are a so much more united team, it's definitely a team effort
the girls know each other, they are best friends, they cheer for
each other.
"It's an incredible feeling, just in this moment you realise
every single effort and every single sacrifice and so-called
suffering through the years with the ups and downs it was worth
it."
WIEBER WOBBLES
No one in the North Greenwich Arena had gone through more
highs and lows in the previous 48 hours than Wieber, the world
all-around champion who arrived in London as favourite to add
the Olympic title.
But she wobbled, more than once, during qualifying and will
watch the all-around final from the sidelines as team mates
Douglas and Raisman go for more gold.
An injured Strug hopping on one foot after completing the
vault that secured the U.S. the title in 1996 remains one of the
great images of the Olympics Games and while Wieber's comeback
from the crushing disappointment to lead her team does not quite
have the same dramatic impact, her resilience set the tone for
victory.
Opening on the vault, coaches backed up their confidence in
Wieber by sending the 17-year-old out first and she delivered in
dazzling style, launching herself down the runway and nailing
her attempt to give the U.S. a lead they would not surrender.
"I was pretty disappointed but I knew I had to pull it
together mentally for this team," said Wieber. "I knew that
getting this gold medal was a goal of mine so I really had to
pull myself together and move on.
"McKayla was really helpful she gave me a pep talk the night
after and it really helped me.
"I think that is the most important thing to have your team
mates there by your side helping you through every situation,@
she added.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)