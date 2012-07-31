WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Fierce Five leave rivals sobbing

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Needing to surpass 10.234 points
with her final floor routine, Aly Raisman could have fallen
over, skidded out of bounds or both, and still scooped gold for
United States's newest gymnastics heroes - the Fierce Five.
As it was, she soared high in her tumbles, stuck her
landings with a thud and flashed a smile as wide as the nearby
Thames River as she finished with a flourish to cap a
jaw-dropping night for the Americans.
Her team mates Jordyn Wieber, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney
and Kyla Ross did not have to wait for Raisman's score to flash
up to know they had beaten a self-destructing Russia to earn
gold.
They squealed in delight and huddled together in celebration
long before Raisman had stepped off the floor and when the
18-year-old's score of 15.300 was announced, it showed they had
beaten the opposition by a massive 5.066 points with a total of
183.596.
"There have been Fab Fives in the past but I like Fierce
Five because we are definitely the fiercest team out there,"
Maroney told reporters after the class of 2012 followed in the
golden footsteps of the Magnificent Seven who triumphed in
Atlanta in 1996.
BITTER TEARS
"We were all babies and our first Olympics it was great to
prove we could do this. I know there were a lot of doubts that
we could do it and I am so happy we did."
Their joy was in stark contrast to the bitter tears shed by
Russia's not-so-fierce-five, who had been snapping at the
Americans' heels all night but imploded with the finishing line
in sight.
Aliya Mustafina, the 2010 world all-around champion, wobbled
on the floor to draw 14.800, Anastasia Grishina appeared
anything but world class as she stumbled to a shocking 12.466
and by the time Kseniia Afanseva landed on her head and knees
after launching into her backward-piked somersault, the Russians
knew it was all over.
It was little wonder that Douglas knew they were taking the
gold back to the States as soon as Wieber, the penultimate
competitor of the day, had finished off her electrifying floor
routine to Wild Dances.
"After Jordyn went on the floor, I went "yes, we have this
in the bag, we have it," Douglas said with the gold medal
hanging around her neck.
"I was so confident I knew it right then and there. Even in
training I had feeling like we are the best in the world. I'm
not being cocky or anything but I just had that feeling."
HIGH-FLYING EFFORT
Two days after an inconsolable Wieber fled the North
Greenwich Arena in tears having missed out on a spot in the
all-around final despite being the favourite for the individual
crown, Tuesday's victory was "redemption".
Her poker 'game face' was back on as she launched the U.S
assault for gold after being given the task of going out first
on the vault.
She was the first of three Americans to power down the
runway and launch into the 2-1/2 twisting Amanar, which is one
of the toughest vaults in gymnastics. She took a slight hop in
landing but her high-flying effort earned her 15.933. Douglas
topped her with 15.966 and Maroney stuck her dismount to
perfection to draw 16.233.
By the halfway point of the competition, the expected duel
between Team USA and Russia, who have split the last two world
team titles, had caught fire as the Americans were leading their
rivals by just 0.399 of a point.
Grouped together, the Americans opened up a 1.299 lead by
the end of the third rotation after Russia's Viktoria Komova
completely slipped off the mat on her dismount from the balance
beam.
By the time the two teams finished on floor, there was only
one group wearing sparking red leotards who were holding aloft
their index fingers in triumph.
However, the Russians were not the only one left sobbing as
2008 champions China also broke down after being edged out of
the medals by a Romanian team who overcame a dreadful start on
the asymmetric bars to snatch bronze.
While the Romanians, led by triple 2004 Olympic champion
Catalina Ponor, celebrated being the only nation to win a
women's team medal for a 10th successive Games, China's Sui Lu
opted to leave the crying to her four team mates.
"If I cry, I will mess up my make-up," she quipped.
