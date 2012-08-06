Olympics-Gymnastics-U.S. golden girl still beams after last place

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 American golden girl Gabby
Douglas, the darling of Olympic gymnastics in London, came down
to earth on Monday when she finished last in the final of the
asymmetric bars but, far from despondent, she promised to bounce
back on the beam.
The 16-year-old captured the hearts of the crowd at North
Greenwich Arena and Americans back home with two gold medals and
a winning smile, and not even a disappointing performance in
another Olympic final was going wipe that off her face.
"I made a little mistake but I'm human. When you get towards
the end of an Olympics you're kind of physically drained and
tired," she told reporters while still managing to grin as she
spoke.
"I could have fought a little harder, pulled a little
harder. I'm kind of disappointed in myself ... but you're just
mentally tired."
She is not intending to let that slip on the bars get her
down, and was already looking ahead to the next day and the beam
final, where she qualified in third place.
"I'm going to go into the beam tomorrow and I'm going to
finish on a good note and finish really strong," said Douglas
who has won the all-around and team gold medals.
"The confidence level has definitely gone up (since winning
the golds). You just feel so confident in yourself."
Whatever happens on Tuesday, Douglas, nicknamed the "Flying
Squirrel" will return home a marketing man's dream, with an
earning potential put at between $5-10 million by some experts,
and courted by the likes of U.S. President Barack Obama.
LIFE CHANGE
She acknowledged herself that her Olympic success and huge
exposure was going to change her life.
"It's going to be very different. I was the first
African-American to win the all round individual. Life's going
to be very different - I'm not going to go anywhere without
people noticing me," she said.
Her success could not have come at a better time for her
family who she said had made huge sacrifices, including
financial ones, to support her sporting career.
On Sunday it was reported that her mother had filed for
bankruptcy a few months before the Olympics faced with debts of
$50,000.
"It was really hard for us because my dad had left us, so he
wasn't really in the picture anymore, so my mum had to front all
these bills and my dad didn't really pay the child support," the
teenager said.
"It was definitely hard on her part and she had to take care
of me and the rest of my siblings. It means a lot to me and to
them and definitely they've supported me over the years."
Part of her appeal is the fact she is the first black
American Olympic gymnast champion but Douglas seemed unsure if
she would inspire others with her background into the sport.
She said she had become interested by seeing Carly Patterson
win the 2004 Athens all-around gold medal on television and had
not seen her colour as any bar to getting into gymnastics.
"I remember just watching it and my sister taught me how to
do some skills so I really got into it," she said.
"Everybody told me that I had such beautiful and amazing
talent. I was a fast learner, a quick learner, so I picked up
stuff very good."
Now, she said she is just enjoying being part of the
Olympics herself.
"It's an amazing feeling and you feel so honoured.
"I think the crowd is what gets me going and they cheer for
me. Definitely they motivate me, and hearing people from the
stands say 'Go squirrel' is definitely an amazing feeling."
