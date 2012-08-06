Olympics-Gymnastics-Mustafina upsets favourites to win bars gold

LONDON Aug 6 Aliya Mustafina upset the favourites by taking the gold medal on the asymmetric bars in the gymnastics apparatus finals at the London Olympics on Monday after all-around champion Gabby Douglas fluffed her routine.

Mustafina collected Russia's first gymnastics gold here, finishing with 16.133, 0.2 points ahead of defending champion He Kexin of China.

Home favourite Beth Tweddle bade farewell to the Olympics at the age of 27 with a bronze medal to add her contribution to the British team's best tally in the sport.

American teenager Douglas, competing last, took a free swing after hesitating on the higher bar and suffered with a score of 14.900 and last place. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Mark Meadows)