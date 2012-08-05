Olympics-Gymnastics-Izbasa upsets Maroney to win vault gold

LONDON Aug 5 Romania's Sandra Izbasa upset
American favourite McKayla Maroney to strike gold in the women's
gymnastics vault final at the Olympics on Sunday.
Maroney had been expected to run away with the gold after
she topped qualifying with her near-flawless 2-1/2 twisting
Amanar somersault.
After incurring a penalty for stepping out of bounds on her
signature vault, the American teenager then looked shell-shocked
as she sat down following her second vault, a half-on-straight
with full twist.
Despite the mishap, the high difficulty levels of her
somersaults had her top of the pile until Izbasa, the final
competitor, leapfrogged her with two relatively clean, if not
spectacular leaps.
Izbasa earned an average of 15.191 while Maroney was awarded
15.083.
Russia's Maria Paseka picked up the bronze.
