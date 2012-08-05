Olympics-Gymnastics-Maroney comes back to earth with a bump

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Athletes who are expected to win
gold and come home with silver react in different ways - some
put on a brave face, some melt into tears, others seem stoic.
McKayla Maroney looked downright furious.
The American gymnast, fresh from team gold earlier in the
week, had been seen as a shoo-in to take the women's individual
vault gold, so difficult and dazzling is her 2-1/2 twisting
Amanar, one of the toughest vaults in gymnastics.
Maroney performed it nearly faultlessly in qualifying and
her score in the team competition was the highest on any
apparatus.
But on the Sunday afternoon final, it all went wrong. The
16-year-old incurred a penalty for stepping out of bounds on her
signature vault, and then landed on her bottom after the second
vault.
That left her twisting her mouth in anger on the podium as
she collected silver, while Romania's Sandra Izbasa picked up
the gold.
"I just wanted to prove to everybody that I can hit two
vaults and I could try to do my best for the USA, and that's
what I'm disappointed about, that I trained so hard and just
made one mistake," she said, struggling to blink back tears as
she spoke to reporters.
Maroney said that the second Mustafina vault was one that
she had been doing for months in training without problems.
"It's somewhat of a new vault for me but during this whole
Olympic time I have not fallen on my butt on that vault," she
said.
She dismissed the idea that the pressure might have been too
much, pointing out that she had taken gold at the world
championships under the weight of similar expectations.
"It happens, it's gymnastics, you can't be perfect," she
said, though the look on her face belied her brave words.
"Sometimes things don't go as you planned but I wouldn't blame
it on anything else ... I messed up."
Maroney, one of the self-styled 'Fierce Five' U.S. team who
took gold by a healthy margin on Tuesday, said her
disappointment was due to her performance rather than not taking
gold.
"I mean, it's gymnastics and it's just a sport and you have
to move on."
