Olympics-Gymnastics-Russia show plenty of tricks and treats

By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON, Aug 9 There were still 82 days to go
before children around the world go 'trick or treating' but fans
wandering into Wembley Arena on Thursday could have been
forgiven for thinking they had stumbled upon a Halloween party
at the Olympics.
There were no glowing jack-o-lanterns on show but just a
non-stop stream of garish outfits, over-the-top make-up and
day-glo props that would not have looked out of place in the
Rocky Horror Show.
Welcome to the world of rhythmic gymnastics where the
Olympic slogan of 'faster, higher, stronger' is replaced by
'fantasy, hallucinatory, surreal' as girls armed with hoops,
balls, ribbons and clubs go into overdrive to show off their
dexterity, grace and rhythm on a 12-metre square floor mat.
If prizes for fancy dress outfits were being handed out, top
of the pops would have been Belarus' Melitina Staniouta for her
sparkling pumpkin orange and black ensemble or Australia's
Janine Murray with her shocking green and pink leotard.
The real medal contenders, though, did not need to resort to
gimmicks to grab the attention of the judges, who hand out
scores for difficulty, artistry and execution for each 75-90
second routines.
Former Soviet nations have ruled the roost in a sport that
has enjoyed its day of reckoning at every Olympics since 1984
and so it proved on Thursday as Russian duo Daria Dmitrieva and
2008 Olympic champion Evgeniya Kanaeva grabbed the top two spots
at the halfway stage of qualifying.
Kanaeva stepped out holding a shiny gold hoop, no doubt
hoping to win a medal of the same colour as she bids to become
the first rhythmic gymnast to win successive individual
all-around titles.
Her opening routine, though, was not exactly glittering. She
watched on in horror as the hoop rolled away from her after she
threw it high into the air but failed to thread it through her
body as intended. It left her trailing Dmitrieva by .700 of a
point.
The 22-year-old closed the gap with a sublime exhibition
with the ball.
One Olympic guide bizarrely describes performances with the
ball as "surprisingly 'street' and combines elements of
basketball and soccer".
One can only guess what athletes such as NBA's LeBron James
or soccer's David Beckham would make of that but Kanaeva's
performance with the ball drew the highest score of the day,
29.525, leaving her just 0.175 points behind Dmitrieva going
into day two of qualifying.
Chants of Rus-si-a, Rus-si-a echoed around the arena as she
hopped around the mat catching the ball on her neck as she
arched back into an aerial splits and finished off with a
fast-paced Biellmann spin holding the ball aloft.
Belarussian Liubou Charkashyna's gamble to switch from
artistic to rhythmic gymnastics appears to have paid off as she
stood third.
"I like to look at artistic gymnastics but not to compete. I
was scared of the balance beam," she grinned as her Russian
rivals swept past reporters without stopping.
The top 10 qualifiers will advance to Saturday's final.
Russia led the group standings ahead of Italy and Belarus.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)