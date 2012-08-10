Olympics-Gymnastics-We did it our way, says defiant British team

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 Their own federation barred them
from the Olympics and denied them any funding but Britain's
rhythmic gymnasts were smiling defiantly on Friday after jumping
through hoops, literally, to make their debut at the London
Games.
So what if they finished last among 12 nations in
qualifying. That was only a footnote in the tale where they had
to appeal British Gymnastics' decision to compete and had to
raise money for training through raffles and sponsored skips.
While all other British Olympians have been supported by
national funding, the rhythmic gymnasts were unceremoniously
cast aside and had to scrape together every penny themselves.
Olympic champions such as Amy Williams and Jason Gardener
were so moved by their cash-strapped plight, they even chipped
in by donating signed kits for the raffles.
On Friday, Lynne Hutchison and Rachel Smith were among the
team that, as British Gymnastics had predicted, finished last
with their ribbons and hoops display but the scoreline showed
that they had made major leaps in the right direction.
"We definitely deserve to be here and we proved that by
coming that close to (11th-placed) Canada," Hutchison told
reporters still dressed in her shimmering purple and
green-sequinned outfit.
"The difference was nothing. We weren't expected to beat
anyone here and to come that close and beat them shows that we
can compete with Olympic countries."
Smith added: "At the end of the day being 0.025 behind the
country ahead of us and only one mark behind Germany shows we
are credible to be here. 0.025 is practically nothing and it's
amazing what we've achieved."
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were given the task of
mentoring the team and the 1984 Sarajevo Games ice dance
champions had some input in their choreography before the
infamous London test event in January, when their federation
deemed they had not met Olympic qualification standards.
On Friday, Smith said: "They (Torvill and Dean) tweeted us
and sent us a nice message saying how much we deserved to be
here. It was really nice to hear that from them and know that
they were watching us."
Hutchison hoped by having come so close to not coming last
at Wembley Arena will earn the sport the vital funding it needs
to move forward.
"Today shows what we could have done if we were given the
same amount of support (and practice facilities) the other teams
have been given," she said.
"We've definitely shown Great Britain what rhythmic
gymnastics is, that we can fight to be up with the top teams. If
something is put into this sport after this Olympics then
hopefully in future Olympics we can be fighting with the top
countries."
