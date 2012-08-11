Gymnastics-Russia's Kanaeva first to land golden double

LONDON Aug 11 Russian Evgeniya Kanaeva produced
four mesmerising routines full of grace and charm on Saturday to
become the first rhythmic gymnast to win back-to-back Olympic
all-around golds.
Kanaeva, who owns a mind-boggling 17 world titles, was a
class apart from her rivals as she picked up top scores on three
of the four apparatus - hoop, ball, clubs - to run away with the
title with 116.900 points.
Compatriot Daria Dmitrieva produced a rousing finale
featuring ambitious throws and spins with the ribbon but was
still eclipsed in the overall standings by 2.400 points.
Belarussian Liubou Charkashyna was left shedding tears of joy as
she snatched bronze with 111.700.
Kanaeva extended Russia's winning run in the discipline for
a fourth successive Olympics following the success of Yulia
Barsukova in 2000 and Alina Kabaeva in 2004.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)