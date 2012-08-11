UPDATE 1-Gymnastics-Russia's Kanaeva first to land golden double

(adds quotes, details)
By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON Aug 11 Russian Evgeniya Kanaeva produced
four mesmerising routines full of grace and charm on Saturday to
become the first rhythmic gymnast to win back-to-back individual
Olympic all-around golds.
Kanaeva, who owns a mind-boggling 17 world titles, was a
class apart from her rivals as she picked up top scores on three
of the four apparatus - hoop, ball and clubs - to run away with
the title with 116.900 points.
Compatriot Daria Dmitrieva produced a rousing finale
featuring ambitious throws and spins with the ribbon but was
still eclipsed in the overall standings by 2.400 points.
Belarusian Liubou Charkashyna was left shedding tears of joy as
she snatched bronze with 111.700.
Kanaeva extended Russia's winning run in the discipline for
a fourth successive Olympics following the success of Yulia
Barsukova in 2000 and Alina Kabaeva in 2004.
The 22-year-old's imaginative choreography packed with
complex manoeuvres won her four standing ovations and cries of
"Bravo, Bravo" at Wembley Arena which was awash with Russian
flags.
Two days after a runaway hoop caused her grief in
qualifying, she was back to her best as she kept the circular
object firmly in check during her opening number to Stravinsky's
the "Rite of Spring".
Chants of Rus-si-a, Rus-si-a echoed around the arena as she
leapt around the mat catching the ball on her neck as she arched
back into an aerial splits and finished off with a fast-paced
Biellmann spin holding the ball aloft.
She increased her lead even further with her speedy,
acrobatic juggling act and by the time she stepped out with a
green, white and purple ribbon, her rivals knew they were
battling it out for the minor medals.
LEGEND
"Gymnastics has been part of my life since I was
six-years-old. Since that time I have practised every day, eight
hours a day so I'm delighted to have won golds at two Olympics,"
Kanaeva told reporters while clutching a crumpled Russian flag
with one hand and an empty water bottle with the other.
"It was not my target to be a legend but I do like the sound
of it. I love gymnastics and I want the audience to remember
me."
Dmitrieva, who only found out a week before the London Games
that she would be competing at Wembley, paid tribute to the
champion.
"I think she's the most impressive person to have these two
gold medals. Isn't that amazing? She's an inspiration," she
said.
If there was a prize available for being the most excited
athlete, Charkashyna would have won it hands down.
She punched the air after ending her first routine, kissed
the knuckles on her clenched fist following the second, blew
kisses to the crowd after the third and then dissolved into
tears when her final score flashed up.
"This is not bronze for me, it's gold. Russians are
untouchable so for me this is like winning the gold,"
Charkashyna said after skipping off the podium.
Former Soviet states have won every individual medal in the
event since 1996 but delightful South Korean challenger Son
Yeon-jae had looked set to end that run on Saturday as she stood
third at the halfway point.
However, a day after a shoe went flying during her juggling
act, she was thrown off balance again as a club slipped out of
her sweaty palm to snuff out her medal hopes. She finished
fifth.
