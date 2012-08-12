Olympics-Gymnastics-Russia eclipse world champions Italy for gold

LONDON Aug 12 It was raining sequins on the
final day of the London Games as Russia's rhythmic gymnasts shut
out the rest of the world to win a fourth successive group
all-around Olympic title on Sunday.
Italy arrived in London having won the last three world
titles and had high hopes of knocking the Russians off their
pedestal but a slight improvisation in their display with five
balls did not go unnoticed by the judges.
Russia produced an exquisite routine with the balls and
followed it up with a foot-tapping, hip-shaking Samba
performance where they twirled around in unison with three
ribbons and two hoops.
A score of 57.000 helped them to edge out surprise silver
medallists Belarus by 1.500 while Italy trailed in third.
For the fourth successive Olympics, Russia completed the
rhythmic gymnastics double after Evgeniya Kanaeva won the
individual all-around gold on Saturday.
