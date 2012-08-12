UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Russia's golden reign goes on

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 It was raining sequins on the
final day of the London Games as Russia's rhythmic gymnasts shut
out the rest of the world to win a fourth successive group
all-around Olympic title on Sunday.
Italy arrived in London having won the last three world
titles and had high hopes of knocking the Russians off their
pedestal but a slight improvisation in their display with five
balls did not go unnoticed by the judges. They were then
penalised for dropping a ribbon in their second programme.
Russia produced an exquisite routine with the balls and
followed it up with a foot-tapping, hip-shaking Samba
performance where they twirled around in unison with three
ribbons and two hoops.
A score of 57.000 helped them to edge out surprise silver
medallists Belarus by 1.500 while Italy trailed third.
With the eight finalists fielding five glamorous gymnasts
for each routine, there was more bling on show at Wembley Arena
on Sunday than at a posh London jewellers.
It was little wonder that three attendants were employed
just to pick up the dozens of sparkling sequins left scattered
on the mat at the conclusion of each performance.
After the opening ball routines, where teams showed off
their synchronised choreography and acrobatic skills - rolling
the ball along contours of their bodies and using their feet to
catapult the ball to fellow gymnasts seemed to be popular moves
- the competition came alive with hoops and ribbons.
With 18 metres of ribbons and two hoops on show, the main
challenge for the gymnasts is to avoid getting tangled during
the two minute 30 second routines.
Italy passed that test but failed another as one of their
gymnasts dropped a ribbon. With that their gold medal hopes
vanished.
"We committed a minor mistake in the first routine but no
one noticed. However, in the second we dropped one ribbon
outside the carpet and that compromised our score," said Italian
team captain Elisa Santoni.
"Even though we didn't win gold, we still have three world
titles and no one can take that away from us."
The 2016 Rio Games seemed to have been on the mind of many
teams as there was a distinct Latin flavour to many of the hoop
and ribbon routines.
But no one could outdo the Russians who lit up the arena
when they stepped on the mat in their fruit-cocktail outfits and
then brought the house down with a lethal mix of fizzing
choreography and eye-popping tricks.
For the fourth successive Olympics, Russia completed the
rhythmic gymnastics double after Evgeniya Kanaeva won the
individual all-around gold on Saturday.
It was a fact that was lost on the class of 2012.
"We had no idea that we were going for four in a row," said
Uliana Donskova. Asked to explain the secret of Russia's
success, she added: "We're born as rhythmic gymnasts."
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Michael Holden)