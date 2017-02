LONDON Aug 3 China's Dong Dong bounced to Olympic gold on Friday at the men's trampoline event of the gymnastics with an overall score of 62.990, leaping past Russia's Dmitry Ushakov, who took silver.

Fellow countrymen Chunlong Lu took bronze.