Olympics-Trampoline-Spotters say when you tumble, I'll be there

LONDON Aug 3 When gymnasts topple off the trampoline, they have to have faith that their "invisible" friends at the youngest Olympic gymnastics event will be there to catch them.

Spotters at the men's individual trampoline event in the North Greenwich arena keep a close eye on the athletes as they soar up to 10 metres into the air performing aerial magic, with somersaults, twists and turns before plummeting back to earth.

But sometimes, as in today's qualifying rounds, the athletes have miss-steps, hitting the red apron surrounding the trampoline to tumble out of control, and are liable to injure themselves.

That's when the burly 39-year-old former gymnast and international gymnastics judge Clive Morgan steps in to save them from a nasty injury.

"As a spotter you have to be there to make sure people are safe," Morgan told Reuters, adding that being as "invisible" as possible during competition was also a key attribute.

Morgan is one of four hefty spotters guarding the four corners of a trampoline whose strength and knowledge of the sport is needed to ensure that athletes, such as China's Dong Dong who won gold on Friday, can push himself to the limit in the knowledge someone will be there when it all goes wrong.

"I know when to go in and when not to," Morgan said.

Individual trampoline continues on Saturday with the women's event. (Reporting by Paul Casciato, Editing by Tom Pilcher)