Olympics-Trampoline-Spotters say when you tumble, I'll be there

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 When gymnasts topple off the
trampoline, they have to have faith that their "invisible"
friends at the youngest Olympic gymnastics event will be there
to catch them.
Spotters at the men's individual trampoline event in the
North Greenwich arena keep a close eye on the athletes as they
soar up to 10 metres into the air performing aerial magic, with
somersaults, twists and turns before plummeting back to earth.
But sometimes, as in today's qualifying rounds, the athletes
have miss-steps, hitting the red apron surrounding the
trampoline to tumble out of control, and are liable to injure
themselves.
That's when the burly 39-year-old former gymnast and
international gymnastics judge Clive Morgan steps in to save
them from a nasty injury.
"As a spotter you have to be there to make sure people are
safe," Morgan told Reuters, adding that being as "invisible" as
possible during competition was also a key attribute.
Morgan is one of four hefty spotters guarding the four
corners of a trampoline whose strength and knowledge of the
sport is needed to ensure that athletes, such as China's Dong
Dong who won gold on Friday, can push himself to the limit in
the knowledge someone will be there when it all goes wrong.
"I know when to go in and when not to," Morgan said.
Individual trampoline continues on Saturday with the women's
event.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato, Editing by Tom Pilcher)