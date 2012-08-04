UPDATE 2-Olympics-Trampoline-Canada's MacLennan wins gold in aerial battle

(Adds detail)
By Paul Casciato
LONDON Canada's Rosannagh MacLennan bounced to
her country's first gold of the 2012 Games on Saturday in the
women's individual trampoline event of the gymnastics with an
overall score of 57.305.
She leapt past China's Huang Shanshan, who took silver with
a 56.730 while China's He Wenna claimed bronze.
The 23-year-old MacLennan, who came seventh in Beijing,
started fifth in the finals round, but a less-than-stellar
performance from Belarus' Tatsiana Piatrenia put her into the
medals.
China's Huang could not put together a strong enough
performance to beat MacLennan and then fellow Chinese He slipped
at the end of a spectacular performance, tumbling to third.
