UPDATE 4-Olympics-Trampoline-MacLennan wins Canada's first gold

By Paul Casciato
LONDON Aug 4 Canada's Rosannagh MacLennan
soared to her country's first gold medal at the 2012 Olympic
Games on Saturday in the women's individual trampoline after
Chinese favourite He Wenna fell on her last move.
The 23-year-old MacLennan's score of 57.305 helped her edge
past another Chinese favourite, Huang Shanshan, so when He
stumbled MacLennan knew she had won gold.
"At that point I knew," a laughing and bubbly MacLennan told
reporters after receiving her medal and expressed surprise that
the renowned Chinese discipline had broken.
"That was a bit shocking too."
The gold is also Canada's first in the women's individual
trampoline event, which became an Olympic sport at the 2000
Sydney Games after wowing spectators with the aerial acrobatics
of athletes sailing through the air and executing graceful
somersaults, backwards, forwards and with twists.
MacLennan said things started look good for her when she was
awarded the best score of her career for a performance of
high-flying precision in her sparkly bright red and white
bodysuit, and only became better and more surprising after
China's Huang scored below her at 56.730.
Then Beijing champion He stumbled after delivering a
spectacular performance twisting and somersaulting up to 10
metres into the air .
Although MacLennan, who came seventh in Beijing, started
fifth in the finals round, a less-than-stellar performance from
Belarus' Tatsiana Piatrenia put her into medal contention.
Unlike gold medal winner MacLennan and silver medallist
Huang, who were wearing their medals proudly, a tearful He
clutched her bronze medal in her hands, obscuring it from view.
"After the mistake I didn't really think about getting a
medal, but I was really hoping for one," He said. "I did my best
in all the performances."
Huang said she was stunned by MacLennan's performance and
tried to banish the pressure of outdoing it from her mind.
"I didn't even think about catching her, because in this
kind of competition if you think too much about catching up with
someone it will influence your performance," Huang told
reporters.
MacLennan said she was looking forward to spending time with
her family, who are all in London to see her and might allow
herself a small treat.
"Maybe a little chocolate."
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)