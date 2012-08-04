INTERVIEW-Olympics-Gymnastics-Uchimura the GOAT? No says Comaneci

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 4 He is being hailed as Super-Mura,
gobsmacked rivals say "he's in a different world" and he has
been untouchable as an all-around gymnast for four years - but
is Kohei Uchimura the GOAT?
The 'greatest of all time' debate has been raging since
Uchimura capped winning an unprecedented hat-trick of world
titles with Olympic glory but Nadia Comaneci was quick to point
out that people might be getting a little short-sighted.
Asked to name her top three male gymnasts, Comaneci took a
long pause before saying: "I don't know what to say. I've never
thought about that."
After taking a few more seconds to mull over the contenders,
she added in a telephone interview with Reuters: "(Sawao) Kato
was another great gymnast from Japan and I liked him a lot. I'd
put (Nikolai) Andrianov in that mix too and Uchimura."
As possibly the most famous athlete to emerge out of
gymnastics, Comaneci's observations are not baseless.
For Kato is the last gymnast, man or woman, to win
successive Olympic all-around crowns and came within one point
of pulling off a treble in 1976. Over three Games, he scooped 12
medals, including eight golds.
The Soviet Union's Andrianov was the man who blocked Kato's
bid for a third all-around crown and went on to be the most
decorated men's gymnast of all time, collecting 15 medals with
seven of them gold.
In contrast, Uchimura's haul from two Games stands at a more
meagre four, with one solitary gold.
GYMNASTIC FEDERER
However, what Uchumura lacks in numbers, he more than makes
up for with his style and elegance. He is the Roger Federer of
the gymnastics world because every time he takes to an
apparatus, he mesmerises the audience with his sheer talent and
powerful grace.
"People call him the greatest ever because of his
unbelievable technique," said Comaneci, who is still remembered
for achieving the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics at the
1976 Montreal Games.
"If you look at gymnasts in slow motion, it's usually not a
good thing because you can see all their flaws and mistakes. But
if you see Uchimura in slow motion, everything is perfect. He's
a gymnast who executes the code of points in gymnastics
perfectly.
"He has artistry and skills in equal measure and overall,
he's a great artist in every sense."
However, such artistry does not always translate into medals
success.
Unlike Barcelona Games all-around champion Vitaly Scherbo,
who won an astonishing six golds in 1992, the best Uchimura can
hope for from London is two golds and a silver. With a team
silver already, he has one more chance for success having
reached only one of the six apparatus finals.
That chance will come on Sunday on the floor exercise final,
where he will be up against four-times Olympic gold medallist
Zou Kai of China.
"I'm not sure if he'll be able to win gold in any of the
apparatus finals. He didn't have the top score in qualifying for
any of the apparatus finals," explained Comaneci.
"He was maybe second or third but there are a lot of
specialists who have come here to win one or two of the
apparatus finals.
"Uchimura does have high difficulty, unbelievable artistry
but he does not pack his routines in with risky moves and
unbelievable tricks like a specialist. That makes the difference
between gold and no medal in the apparatus finals."
