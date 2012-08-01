Olympics-Gymnastics-Announcer narrowly avoids Korean gaffe

LONDON Aug 1 A diplomatic gaffe was narrowly
avoided at the Olympic men's individual all-round gymnastics
final on Wednesday as a long pause preceded the loud-speaker
introduction of South Korea's Kim Soo-myun with the announcer
seeming to check which Korea the gymnast was from.
Kim, standing in front of the vault and waiting to wave to
the audience when his name was announced, appeared amused as the
audience collectively held their breath in what was an otherwise
flowing list of introductions by the compere.
After the dramatic pause, the announcer correctly introduced
Kim to loud applause.
Olympic organisers are desperate to avoid another
embarrassing blunder after an incident early in the women's
soccer tournament when the North Korean team walked off the
pitch after the flag of long-term rival South Korea was
mistakenly displayed on stadium screens.
North and South Korea are divided by the world's most
militarised border and remain technically at war after an
armistice stopped the Korean conflict in 1953.
