INTERVIEW-Olympics-Latynina roots for Phelps to break her record

MOSCOW, July 18 Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina,
the most decorated Olympian of all time, will cheer American
swimmer Michael Phelps in his bid to break her record at the
London Games.
"I wouldn't be bitter if he did," Latynina, now a sprightly
77, told Reuters in an interview. "As they say, records are made
to be broken. He is a great champion and a very nice young man.
"If anything, I can only wish him well because I'm a huge
admirer of his talent. I just enjoy watching him swim."
Latynina's eyes lit up as she proudly recalled her own
triumphs.
"I remember just about everything. Each Olympics was a
unique experience in itself, each one had its own things to
remember," said Latynina, who competed in Melbourne (1956), Rome
(1960) and Tokyo (1964), winning a record 18 medals, nine of
them gold.
Phelps, who has 16 medals, 14 of them gold, from his two
previous Games, is likely to better Latynina's medal haul in
London, where he is due to compete in seven events.
Latynina, who met the American for the first time at a
sponsors' event in New York this year, was certain he would
overtake her.
"I have no doubt about it. He already has 16 and should win
at least three more in London," said the Russian, who plans to
attend the 2012 Games as a guest of the International Gymnastics
Federation (FIG).
"If you talk about great athletes, I can't wait to see this
guy (Usain) Bolt run in London. He is just something else, out
of this world," she said of the Jamaican sprinter.
"Or take Roger Federer for example. Aside from great results
one can only marvel at his grace, dignity and style on the
tennis court. He is just a great example of a great athlete."
THE GREATEST
Asked to name the greatest athlete, Latynina paused for a
few seconds, taking a deep breath.
"If you want to know the greatest of all time the first
thing you look for is how many medals they have won," she said.
"Of course, some would not agree because many athletes just
have one chance (in each Olympics) to win a medal -- in boxing
or wrestling for example.
"So the medal count itself does not give a true meaning of
who is the greatest but at the same time, it gives you a good
indication.
"For example, (Soviet figure skater) Irina Rodnina has
competed at three Olympics and she has three golds. But I also
took part in three Olympics and brought home gold medals from
each one. It's hard to judge."
Latynina was quick to point out, however, that she also
coached the Soviet women's gymnastics team from 1967 to 1977,
helping her charges to win 10 Olympic gold medals along the way.
"I was a head coach of our team at three Olympics and my
girls won 10 gold medals," she said.
"I can proudly say that I've played a part in winning 19
Olympic gold medals if you add up my nine with their 10. Phelps
has 14 so far, so he has a long way to go to catch me," she
added with a smile.
The Ukraine-born gymnast also has 14 world championship
medals, nine of them gold.
She won five golds, including the all-around, and one silver
from six events at the 1958 world championships in Moscow while
she was four months pregnant.
"I didn't tell anyone, not even my personal coach (Alexander
Mishakov)," she recalled.
"The coach's wife later teased him: 'What kind of a man are
you if you can't tell she was four months pregnant?' In truth, I
had to keep quiet about my pregnancy -- if our sports bosses had
known about it, they would have never allowed me to compete.
"And how did I do? Well, I won," she said matter-of-factly.
Latynina, who nowadays spends most of her time taking care
of her vegetable garden at her dacha outside Moscow and playing
with her great-grandchildren, did not think she was much more
talented than her rivals.
"If anything, it was probably my desire and a will to win. I
had that competitive drive in me," she said. "I never ever liked
losing. Simply hated it."
