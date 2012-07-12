PREVIEW-Olympics-Gymnastics-Uchimura ready to unleash his powers

| LONDON, July 12
LONDON, July 12 As a virtual unknown, Kohei
Uchimura was picked as one of Time magazine's 'Olympic Athletes
to Watch' in 2008.
That prediction turned out to be a little premature but four
years on, the gymnast now known as 'Super-mura' is expected to
be an unstoppable force at the London Games.
The 23-year-old from Nagasaki has been destroying the
opposition for the past three years but it will all amount to
nothing if he does not grab the all-round gold at the O2 Arena
on Aug 1.
The 1.61 metre tall bundle of muscle and energy became the
first gymnast, man or woman, to win three successive world
all-around golds and has built such an aura of invincibility
around him, the once mighty Chinese team could end up chasing
shadows during the July 28-Aug 7 competition.
The Chinese national anthem "March of the Volunteers" became
an all too familiar sound in 2008 when the hosts won nine of the
14 titles up for grabs - including both the team titles.
Astonishingly, the men picked up seven of the eight golds on
offer.
With the fear of flopping in front of their own fans no
longer a driving force, China have allowed rival nations to chip
away at their defences, however.
As at every Olympics in recent memory, in the women's
competition a dainty prodigy is expected to surge into the
spotlight.
Many teenagers will try to add their footprints to the
gymnastics walk of fame alongside those of Olga Korbut, Nadia
Comaneci, Mary Lou Retton and Nastia Liukin.
Every four years, women's artistic gymnastics unveils a new
line-up in much the same way that a Formula One team rolls out
its latest car - both aiming for supremacy but with a very short
shelf life.
SURPRISE WINNER
When competitors spring into action on July 29, diminutive
newcomers such as world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber and
Gabby Douglas - the surprise winner at the U.S. trials - will be
favourites to complete a hat-trick of Olympic success for
American women following the success of Carly Patterson in 2004
and Liukin in Beijing.
"I think they're definitely leading contenders," Shannon
Miller, the most decorated U.S. gymnast, told Reuters.
"Not that they're the only contenders. Certainly (Russia's)
Viktoria Komova is going to be very strong and she's really
gunning for that top spot after missing out on the (world) gold
medal (to Wieber) just by a slight variation in Tokyo (last
year).
"You also can't count the Chinese out of it as well and the
Romanians are coming on strong ... but Gabby and Jordan
definitely have a leg up right now."
It will not be just the teenyboppers who will be whipping up
the screaming fans at the O2 Arena which is more famous for
hosting pop concerts than showcasing feats of athletic prowess.
While Liukin was among several 20-something gymnasts who
failed to make the Olympic cut, Beth Tweddle, 27, could lift the
roof off the domed arena if she finally caps her glittering
career with Olympic glory at home.
After an eight-year absence, three-times Athens champion
Catalina Ponor, 24, is determined to prove her success at the
European championships in May was no fluke while at 37,
Germany's Oksana Chusovitina will be out to compete at a record
sixth Olympics for a gymnast.
Old enough to be the mother of many of her rivals, the woman
who has represented three countries and started competing long
before either Wieber or Douglas were born, will not be out just
to make up the numbers.
A silver medallist on the vault in Beijing and in Tokyo last
year, she will once again try to prove that gymnastics is not
just the domain of teenage prodigies.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)