Olympics-Gymnastics-No silver lining for distraught Komova

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 Russia's Victoria Komova, beaten
to gold twice in three days by American gymnasts, could not even
bare to wear the silver medal she won in the all-around final on
Thursday.
The 17-year-old burst into tears after she failed to
overhaul American Gabby Douglas's winning total of 62.232
following a rousing performance on the floor. Shortly after the
silver medal was placed around her neck, she removed the prize,
claiming it was too heavy.
While her team mate Aliya Mustafina, who secured bronze,
tried to console Komova, the devastated gymnast could not even
look at the journalists asking her questions.
"I'm still upset because I could have won gold but I just
did not get it," said Komova, whose mother was a team world
champion in 1985.
"When I entered the arena, I thought I would win gold.
In stark contrast, Mustafina, who had snatched a medal
despite falling off the beam, was beaming.
After pre-Games favourite Jordyn Wieber failed to qualify
for the final, Komova, 2011 world all-around silver medallist,
was touted as the favourite.
Komova said she did not even have Douglas in her sights but
the Russian did herself no favours after she staggered off the
landing mat following her vault - her first apparatus.
That mistake made the difference between gold and silver.
As the final scores came up on the huge scoreboard in the
centre of the North Greenwich Arena, Komova slumped in a chair
and covered her face with both hands. A team official quickly
wiped off her tears.
The Russians had already shed bitter tears on Tuesday when
they allowed the Americans to scoop the team gold after
imploding on the floor.
Komova was determined to make amends on Thursday and had
left nothing to chance, even selecting the music for her floor
performance especially to please the London crowd.
Maybe she should not have bothered.
Along with Queen's 'We Will Rock You' and 'The Show Must Go
On', Komova's chosen medley also included Amy Winehouse's "You
Know I'm No Good."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Pritha Sarkar)