INTERVIEW-Olympics-Gymnastics-There's no stopping Gabby, says Comaneci

LONDON Aug 4 President Barack Obama wants an
audience with her, Oprah Winfrey is "flowing happy tears" for
her and spookily her surname is an anagram of 'USA gold' - no
wonder Americans cannot get enough of Gabby Douglas.
Games sweetheart Douglas tumbled her way into the hearts of
her compatriots after joining Mary Lou Retton, Carly Patterson
and Nastia Liukin as the only American women to win the coveted
Olympic all-round gymnastics crown.
Unlike her predecessors, Douglas is the first from her
country to land a team gold to go with individual success and
Romanian great Nadia Comaneci believes the 16-year-old can
become the most famous gymnast to emerge from the U.S.
"She made history by being the first black lady to win the
competition. She just rocked," Comaneci told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
"I think it's great because she's different, she's unique,
she's so bold. She will have so many opportunities coming her
way."
Douglas was described by U.S. team co-ordinator Marta
Karolyi as someone who rose from "an average good gymnast to a
fantastic one" in just five months this year.
"People keep saying I'm the first black American to win the
gold medal and I'm so honoured," the teenager said after her
spellbinding victory.
Armed with a sassy nickname, a bubbly personality, a
megawatt smile and two gold medals with maybe more to come in
the apparatus finals, the 'Flying Squirrel' already seems to
possess the cross-over appeal that has made Tiger Woods and
Venus and Serena Williams sporting greats.
Asked if Douglas would have a wider global appeal because of
her background, Comaneci said: "Yes, definitely, I think so. Her
victory is a great thing for the sport, something new.
UNBELIEVABLE PERSONALITY
"I just love it that she has an unbelievable personality and
is going to represent the sport very well.
"She's gonna do great. She's going to the White House,
she'll go to the Oscars, the Grammys ... everything. She
deserves all of those treats. She's going to have lots of doors
open for her because she is the new face of gymnastics."
Douglas was the subject of a pre-Games article in Time
magazine and also shared the cover of Sports Illustrated's
Olympic edition with her 'Fierce Five' colleagues who went on to
claim team gold in London.
The first African-American to wear the all-round crown now
looks ready to emerge from the Games as a marketing dynamo.
In an age where 'a nobody' can become 'a somebody' at the
click of a button, Douglas's new-found popularity can be gauged
by her Twitter account.
She arrived in London last week with just a few thousand
followers and that figure swelled to around 200,000 after she
and her 'Fierce Five' team mates won the team gold.
It then started surging towards the half a million mark
within 24 hours of her solo success.
Sport, however, is littered with millionaire teenage
casualties.
American Jennifer Capriati was the six-million dollar girl
long before she played her first professional tennis match but
ended up being arrested for shoplifting and for possession of
marijuana at 17.
Comaneci said Douglas should not let the sudden attention go
to her head.
"Gabby should walk down all the red carpets because she
deserves to," the Romanian added. "I'm sure there will be a
couple of months of celebrations.
"But she will also have to figure out a way to stay grounded
and work out where she wants to go from here," said Comaneci who
is all too familiar with how intoxicating sudden fame can be
after she was feted the world over for earning the first perfect
10 in Olympic gymnastics in 1976.
"She has a great coach and he'll help her to find the right
balance between all the fun stuff she should enjoy but she
should also stay in the sport. She's so lucky that she won at 16
and not 18 so I don't think she's done yet.
"Gymnastics is her life and I think she should go for gold
in Rio (in 2016) too," added Comaneci.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)