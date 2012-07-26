INTERVIEW-Olympics-Gymnastics still searching for right formula - Patterson

| LONDON, July 26
residents in Dallas would have an Olympic gymnastics champion
cleaning and polishing their teeth, making their all-American
smiles sparkle brighter, Carly Patterson made a frightening
discovery.
"Chemistry was so scary!" the 2004 Athens all-around gold
medallist exclaimed before flashing her own megawatt smile.
"I started off with intentions of going into dental hygiene
but I quickly found out that chemistry and biology are not my
forte. When I realised I would have to do harder maths just to
move forward with the dental hygiene degree, I was like, no.
"So I quickly split."
Unable to work out what SnO2 + 2H2 adds up to, she decided
to try out a formula that was more to her liking - a bachelor
degree in communications.
Eight years on from her golden moment, she will get a chance
to put her media skills into practice during the London Games,
where she will be working as an expert for American TV.
However, while excited at the prospect of seeing whether
fellow Americans Jordyn Wieber or Gabby Douglas can follow in
her footsteps, Patterson is unsure if she will enjoy everything
she will see over the next fortnight.
"Things are so different even from eight years ago from when
I was in the Olympics. We had a lot more leaps and jumps that
made gymnastics a lot more artistic," Patterson, now 24, told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
"You now see gymnasts trying to get the highest start value
they can and they are cramming their routines with as many
tricks as possible. They have now lost a lot of the dance
elements as they try to get in as many skills as they can to get
more points."
Like Patterson, officials at the sport's governing body
(FIG) also do not like the direction women's gymnastics has
taken, despite devising the code of points which has resulted in
waif-like, pony-tailed competitors favouring jaw-dropping
acrobatic tricks at the expense of old-fashioned artistry.
INVITE LIST
As a result, the FIG has tweaked its rules so that women
include only eight skills in their routines rather than the 10
that was compulsory in Beijing four years ago.
However, Patterson believes the constant chopping and
changing of rules is also to blame for the current culture.
"Gymnastic (rules) change almost every year and every four
years the rules are totally made over. I think sometimes they
can be left a little bit longer and keep working things out, and
not change them so drastically. It is very different even from
even two Olympics ago that I was in," she explained.
"With gymnastics, it's such a short lifespan for women, they
just adapt to the code of points that exist at the time. So it's
not like the same gymnast has to keep adapting every four years
because by the time the rules change, they are already on their
way out.
"There is no longevity in the sport that you see with
swimming, tennis or golf."
Once the Games are over, Patterson, who leads a "normal and
anonymous life" in the three years between every Olympics, will
quickly switch her focus to something she hopes will have a long
lifespan - marriage.
Patterson got engaged to "a regular guy who doesn't even
remember if he saw me at the Olympics" in January and is now in
the midst of sorting out her invite list for the Nov. 3 wedding
in her hometown of Dallas.
"The engagement was a total surprise. Mark tricked me into
going to see this house he said his parents were going to buy,
but he lied to me," said Patterson.
"As soon as we got to the site to look at it, I saw the
'will you marry me' sign set up and he had candles and flowers
and champagne. Then family came out from behind trees to
celebrate with us so it was really, really sweet.
"Sorting out the invite list has been the toughest part. You
can invite everyone you've ever met but I want to keep my
wedding as small as possible but just with my side of the
family, it's already up to 100. It's going be tough to keep the
numbers down."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)