WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Party time in Brazil and S.Korea

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 It was carnival time for Brazil's
Arthur Zanetti on Monday while South Korea's Yang Hak-seon
adopted the London Games' motto to "Inspire a Generation" as the
duo sparked joyous celebrations by handing their nations their
first-ever Olympic gymnastics golds.
There were no Samba beats or hip-shaking action to get the
crowd going at the North Greenwich Arena, instead those clad in
green and yellow were left dancing and singing down the aisles
as Zanetti snatched gold on the rings ahead of 2008 champion
Chen Yibing of China.
So unexpected was his win over Yibing, most fans did not
even note Zanetti's shock triumph until there was an almighty
commotion in a small corner of the 15,500 capacity arena.
The 22-year-old gymnast rushed into the arms of his
supporters the moment his score of 15.900 flashed up while his
overwhelmed coach was seen wiping away tears as he realised his
charge had pipped Chen by 0.1 of a point.
The victory not only earned Zanetti a gold medal but with
Rio hosting the 2016 Olympics, he can expect to be a poster boy
for the Games for the next four years.
"I'm very happy, it's the very first Olympic medal for
Brazil in gymnastics so I'm really happy with this," he told
reporters after standing on the podium biting into the medal.
Chen, known as the "Lord of the Rings", has stood on top of
the podium at every major competition, bar once, since 2006,
winning four world titles and the 2008 Beijing crown.
Bizarrely the only time he failed to grab gold was at the
2009 world championships which were held at the same North
Greenwich Arena.
On Monday, he looked confident as soon as he completed his
dismount. He held aloft his index finger, kissed it and then let
out an almighty roar before running off to kiss the red metal
frame of the apparatus.
When his score came up, the wagging index finger was on show
again, this time accompanied by a wink into camera.
Last up was Zanetti and when he took a hop back on landing,
the grin on Chen's face could not have got any wider.
That is until the final score flashed up.
"I'm surprised he took gold because his landing wasn't
great," shrugged Chen, who signed off from the international
arena after adding a silver medal to his three Olympic golds.
KNEE SURGERY
Britain's Beth Tweddle, 27, was one veteran who was not
disappointed as she capped a decade-long career by grabbing
bronze in the asymmetric bars final.
She finished behind Russian champion Aliya Mustafina, who
earned 16.133, and 2008 Chinese winner He Kexin but the colour
of the medal did not matter to the woman who 12 weeks ago
thought her Olympic dreams were all but over after she needed
knee surgery.
"I'm over the moon. It was the one that was missing from my
collection, I wasn't bothered what colour it was," said
Britain's most decorated gymnast with three world titles but who
agonisingly finished fourth in Beijing.
"I saw myself in third and I thought 'Please don't be fourth
again.' I just can't put into words what it means to me."
Tweddle became Britain's first individual female gymnast to
win an Olympic medal.
She was also the country's first female gymnastics winner to
attend a medals ceremony after a 1928 British women's team that
won a bronze at the Amsterdam Games were too cash-strapped to
stay an extra night to attend the presentation ceremony. They
received their medals later.
There was no chance South Korea's Yang would miss out on his
moment under the spotlight after he lived up to his billing with
two jaw-dropping high-flying vaults.
The 19-year-old world champion earned an average score of
16.533 from his two vaults, edging out Russia's Denis Ablyazin
on 16.399 and Ukraine's Igor Radivilov.
Yang powered down the 20-metre runway and launched into his
signature triple-twisting front somersault, which is now named
after him.
The "oohs and aahhs" that accompanied his soaring flight
through the air were replaced by stunned gasps as he almost ran
off the mat on landing.
But so high was the difficulty of the leap, with a D-score
of 7.400 which was 0.2 higher than any of the jumps performed by
his rivals, he still drew 16.466.
Yang then trumped that effort with a triple twisting
Tsukahara and went off on a victory lap long before his second
score of 16.600 flashed up.
"I can't believe this has happening to me at the moment," a
beaming Yang told reporters through a translator.
"We haven't had a gold medal in Olympic gymnastics before so
I was nervous. But I'm happy that I got over that and won the
gold medal.
"Gymnastics is not a very popular sport in Korea but I want
to inspire a new generation. I hope younger people will look at
me and have a bit more confidence to go into gymnastics."
(Additional reporting by Clare Fallon, editing by Jason Neely)