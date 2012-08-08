WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-China win, Zonderland in wonderland

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 A beaming Deng Linlin did not care
two hoots about leaving team mate Sui Lu in floods of tears as
China swanned away with two more gymnastics gold medals on
Tuesday while flying Dutchman Epke Zonderland basked in his own
Olympic wonderland.
On the final day of competition, Feng Zhe swung his way to
glory on the parallel bars and less than an hour later the
strains of the "March of the Volunteers" boomed around the North
Greenwich Arena again as Deng pipped team mate and world
champion Sui by 0.1 of a point in the balance beam final.
It left a Deng celebrating China's fourth gymnastics gold
medal in London, Sui sobbing into her coach's shoulder, and
rivals fearing a late Chinese gold rush.
When Zou Kai's high-flying horizontal bar routine drew
16.366, which was 0.166 points more than his gold-winning
performance in Beijing four years ago, he stood poised to pick
up his third gold of these Games.
Zonderland and Fabian Hambuechen had other ideas.
First Hambuechen soared above him in the standings with a
spectacular high-flying routine that left his throng of teeny
bopper fans swooning and the German muscleman roaring in
delight.
Minutes later he, and 13,000 spectators, were left gasping
for air as Zonderland pulled off three electrifying back-to-back
release manoeuvres within a blink of an eye.
He was a blur as he flew into a 'Cassina', a 'Kovacs' and a
'Kolman' in quick succession and his high-risk gamble paid off
as he triumphed with 16.533 points to end his country's 84-year
wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold. Zou ended up with bronze.
"I dreamed about it for so long. This routine was a lot of
risk," Zonderland told reporters. "I still can't believe it.
It's unique to be in a Olympic final if you're a Dutch gymnast,
but winning the gold is bizarre. This is amazing."
It was also a day when Aly Raisman's "dreams came true" when
she followed up a bronze on beam by performing what she called
"the best routine I have ever done" on the floor to pick up her
first individual gold.
Raisman arrived in London as one of the support acts in an
American team built around world all-around champion Jordyn
Wieber and instead will be leaving the Games as the most
successful U.S gymnast in 2012 with two golds and a bronze.
Shut out from the all-around final, Wieber will have to make
do with just the team gold after she fluffed her floor routine
on Tuesday. She would have finished last if Romania's Sandra
Izbasa, the 2008 champion, had not landed on her head and knees
with her final tumbling pass.
HIP-SWAYING ROUTINE
Izbasa's misfortune allowed team mate Catalina Ponor,
demoted to fourth on the beam after Raisman won an appeal to get
her score revised, to finish off her career with a silver.
Ponor's seductive hip-swaying routine to a big-band version
of 'Fever' was not the most difficult of the day but the
24-year-old's low-risk strategy paid off as others stumbled and
staggered through their routines.
"I have already been an Olympic champion and I will quit
gymnastics with my chin up," said the three-times gold medallist
from the 2004 Games who came out of retirement to compete in
London.
Aliya Mustafina of Russia got the bronze, her fourth medal
of the Olympics.
"I'm not used to winning just one medal. You get a taste for
it and you want a second medal, then a third," gushed the
teenager.
Sui, however, was left with the bitter taste of tears.
She exquisitely showed off her balancing skills on the beam
and seemed to have magnets stuck to the soles of her feet as she
stuck each somersault and flip with a thud.
At one point she arched her body so far back while in
flight, she almost brushed her ponytail with her pointed toes
before landing back safely on the 10cm wide apparatus.
Her double-flip double-somersault dismount almost seemed
like a victory dance and when her score of 15.500 flashed up, a
broad grin lit up her face.
Ten minutes later she was inconsolable.
The euphoria of winning the all-around gold five days ago
caught up with Gabby Douglas for the second day running.
Twenty four hours after finishing last in the asymmetric
bars final, she lost her footing on a half turn and dangled
under the beam with her legs wrapped around the wood before
falling off.
She would have finished bottom of the pile again if
all-around silver medallist Victoria Komova had also not fallen
off and then sat down on her landing.
A score of 13.166 rounded off a miserable Olympics for the
Russian gymnast who had high hopes of going home with a sackful
of golds but instead picked up two unwanted silvers.
"I was not very lucky at these Olympics. I failed them 100
percent," she said glumly.
