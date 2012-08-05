WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-British hopes undone by tiebreak rule

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 The scoreboard showed Louis Smith
had the winning score, 13,000 hollering fans leapt to their feet
in frenzied celebration and then the Briton's ranking flashed up
- the gold was cruelly snatched away thanks to the rather
befuddling tiebreak rule.
It was a case of so near but yet so far as Smith's hopes of
ending Britain's 116-year wait for an Olympic gymnastics
champion were dashed on Sunday just as he started to raise his
arms in triumph in front of a cheering crowd.
The judges awarded Smith 16.066 points for his pommel horse
routine, level with twice world champion Krisztian Berki of
Hungary, but seconds later reality struck and the smile
disappeared from his goateed face as the giant scoreboard added
a '2' next to his name.
Following the initial let down, Smith stood
shoulder-to-shoulder and draped in the Union flag with team mate
and surprise bronze medallist Max Whitlock after the duo made it
the most successful day for British gymnastics at an Olympics.
"I can't sit here with my face screwed up just because I got
a silver at the Olympic Games. Great Britain are making history.
It is a fantastic day for the sport," Smith told reporters.
It was the second time on Sunday the tiebreak rule - which
takes into account the execution score if the combined total is
level - had come into play to decide a medal at the North
Greenwich Arena.
Zou Kai was in a league of his own as he showed off his
gravity-defying tumbles to win his floor exercise showdown with
all-around champion Kohei Uchimura with a score of 15.933.
That not only gave the Chinese gymnast a second successive
title on the apparatus but also took his individual Olympic haul
to five golds.
He celebrated the feat by unfurling a banner from Chinese
great Li Ning which read "five times champion in a row" in
Mandarin.
"This gold medal means a lot to me as it is the fifth gold
and it is a record (for a Chinese gymnast). The previous was
four," Zou told reporters after repeatedly kissing his golden
prize while on the victory podium.
Worryingly for his rivals, Zou already has plans to unveil
another banner on Tuesday, when he aims to defend his horizontal
bar title.
"I definitely want to add more honours to my gymnastics
career, so I can brag to my sons 'I'm the champion'."
BRAGGING RIGHTS
Uchimura had already claimed bagging rights when he lived up
to his Super-mura moniker by winning the all-around crown
earlier in the week.
On Sunday, though, he had to rely on the tiebreak rule, and
his superior execution score of 9.100, to pick up a silver on
the floor after he and Russia's Denis Ablyazin were both awarded
15.800.
Uchimura did not seem too bothered to be walking away from
these Games with one gold and two silvers as he was now free to
indulge in his favourite diet of burgers, chips and chocolate.
There was no sweet ending for American vault specialist
McKayla Maroney, who had been a shoo-in for the top prize on the
apparatus after not putting a foot wrong all week.
On Sunday, Maroney not only put a foot wrong when she
stepped out of bounds following her 2-1/2 twisting Amanar vault,
but then crash landed on her bottom with her second effort.
Shock gave away to anger when she realised her errors had
cost her the gold. Romania's Sandra Izbasa looked stunned as she
leapfrogged Maroney to the top of the standings with two
relatively clean, if not spectacular, leaps.
Izbasa earned an average of 15.191 while Maroney was awarded
15.083. Russia's Maria Paseka picked up the bronze.
"I believe the vault final is a war of the nerves and as it
turned out, my nerves were the strongest," said the 22-year-old
Izbasa, who looked more dazed than pleased by her unexpected
prize.
Oksana Chusovitina, 37, stumbled in her attempt to become
the oldest woman to scoop an Olympic gymnastics medal as the
Uzbek-born German finished fifth.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
With high expectations that Smith would continue Britain's
gold-rush at these Games, the first two apparatus finals were
just the warm-up acts for the event the fans really wanted to
see.
Smith was given a standing ovation as he filed into the
arena wearing oversized black gloves that would not have looked
out of place had he been a Hells Angels rider.
His presence certainly created a deafening roar around the
arena but Smith chose to block it all out and instead "chilled
out" by listening to some reggae music through his headphones
and reading a good luck card filled with inspirational messages.
He kept his head down as Berki mounted the horse and pulled
off a flamboyant routine packed with fast-paced swivels and
flares which showed off his straight lines to perfection.
Moving into a handstand, Berki pirouetted down the wood and
the moment he completed his handstand, he had his coach leaping
for joy while the British camp realised Smith would have to
produce his lifetime best if he had any chance to topple the
Hungarian.
Smith knew he had a gold-medal winning trick up his sleeve,
the high scoring but high-risk triple Russian manoeuvre. If he
gambled and pulled it off, he would win gold. But one wobble and
he would be off the podium.
With so much at stake, he doubled the Russian as he
swivelled up and down the wood before a roar greeted his
dismount.
It was an error-free performance, one worthy of gold but
undone by an execution score of 9.066 to Berki's 9.166.
