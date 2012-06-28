Olympics-U.S. gymnast Strug motivates others with story of gold

| WASHINGTON, June 28
WASHINGTON, June 28 Former gymnastics star Kerri
Strug, who vaulted into Olympic history on an injured ankle in
1996 to secure a first U.S. women's team gold medal, has
parlayed that defining moment into a career motivating youth to
work hard and do their best.
Now 34, married, and with a newborn son, Strug says that
sixteen years after she aggravated an injury to win a team gold
for the United States, there are things more important than
medals.
"I look back on that moment and I was devastated I didn't
get to compete further," said Strug, who was unable to contend
for individual gold medals because of the vault injury.
"The Olympics is about more than gold medals," she said,
speaking by telephone from Tucson, Arizona, where she owns a
house in her childhood neighborhood. "It's about human spirit,
the heart and the drive that a lot of athletes have and human
beings have in general."
The diminutive Strug now works to motivate children and
youth as a program manager at the U.S. Department of Justice's
Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency in Washington.
She also has helped fundraising for the U.S. Olympic
Training Center's facilities for the 2012 Games in London and
will be at the Olympics working with a U.S. team sponsor,
Hilton HHonors.
She repeatedly uses one of the most celebrated moments in
U.S. Olympic history to demonstrate what is possible.
"I encourage our youth or even adults to find what they
love, work hard at it and try be the best that you can," she
said.
At the 1996 Atlanta Games the 18-year-old Strug vaulted once
in the team competition, injuring her ankle as she fell on the
landing. The United States team needed a higher score so her
coach Bela Karolyi sent a limping Strug down the runway to vault
again. She took a deep breath, sprinted, spun in the air, and
landed solidly on both feet. The vault left Strug with three
torn ligaments in her ankle.
Her score allowed the U.S. women to overcome decades of
gymnastics domination by the former Soviet Union, its successor
Russia, and Romania.
BEST GYMNAST
Critics of Karolyi, including one of Strug's former
teammates Dominique Moceanu, accuse the burly Romanian defector
- who coached Romanian Nadia Comaneci to the first ever perfect
score at an Olympics in 1976 - of pushing young girls too hard.
Strug acknowledges that Olympic-caliber gymnastics is a
punishing sport, with total devotion required of girls barely in
their teens who must endure pain from frequent injuries.
For Strug, the darkest time was in 1993 when a stomach
injury resulted in weight loss and put her out of training for
six months. After she came back to training, she took a bad fall
off the uneven bars and suffered a hairline fracture in her back
and thought seriously about retiring.
But Strug said she had a different experience with Karolyi
than Moceanu.
"I feel extremely indebted to Karolyi. I chose to train with
him. He's not there to be my best friend or a father figure.
He's there to get me to be the very best gymnast that I possibly
can and he pushes you past your comfort zone each and every
day," Strug said.
"On a daily basis did I like him? Not really. But when I
took a step back I loved the fact that I knew he was making me
the best gymnast I could possibly be," she said.
Karolyi will be the NBC television gymnastics expert
commentator in London. His wife Marta succeeded him in charge of
the U.S. women's team, which will be a strong contender in
London for the first U.S. women's team gold medal since 1996,
according to Strug.
The U.S. Olympic Trials begin in San Jose, California on
Thursday and among the young stars expected to make the team are
Alexandra Raisman, 18, and a pair of 16-year-olds Gabrielle
Douglas and 2011 all-around world champion Jordyn Wieber.
"They have been at the top of the medals platform for
several years now and we're expecting them to do phenomenal at
these Games," Strug said of the U.S. team, which won the team
gold medal at the world championships last year.
(Reporting By Lily Kuo; Editing by Greg McCune)