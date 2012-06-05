Olympics-Quake survivor becomes first Turkish gymnast in Games

| BOLU, Turkey, June 5
BOLU, Turkey, June 5 So excited was Goksu Uctas
at the thought of becoming Turkey's first Olympic gymnast, she
wanted the five Olympic rings tattooed on her arm.
For now, though, the London-bound athlete has settled for a
silver necklace of the famous symbol, which she twirls excitedly
in her fingers.
While Turkey excels at wrestling and weightlifting -- the
nation's men and women have won 67 Olympic medals in the sports
-- never before has a gymnast participated at the Games in
Turkey's red and white national colours.
"All you really need is faith in yourself," the 22-year-old
gymnast told Reuters in her dormitory room.
Uctas' Olympic achievement is all the more noteworthy given
that as a nine-year-old -- a vital stage in a gymnast's
development -- she survived a catastrophic earthquake which
struck north-west Turkey in 1999.
That earthquake killed around 17,000 people and left
hundreds of thousand others homeless, including her family.
"We lived in a tent for a year, in constant fear because of
aftershocks," Uctas said. "But I never stopped training, even
when the gym was being rebuild, I trained outdoors and remained
focused on practising as much as I could."
Pinned up on Uctas' wall is a pencil drawing she made for
motivation and inspiration, of her heroine Svetlana Khorkina,
Russia's Olympic gold winner. Uctas has a talent for drawing,
and loves sketching gymnasts, as a way of relaxing after her
taxing physical training.
OIL WRESTLERS
Turks have attended all the summer Olympics since 1908 bar
three, but have won medals in only six sports.
"Turkey's policy in sports investment has been based on
medals, and the budget for sport has always been distributed
according to success," Professor Settar Kocak of Middle East
Technical University, who teaches philosophy and history of
sports, told Reuters.
"The money has always been invested in sports of most public
interest, like wrestling, that Turks have been fond of for a
thousand years," Kocak said.
Oil-wrestling, where the wrestlers cover themselves in olive
oil and wrestle in open air on grass, is hugely popular in
Turkey and some former Olympic wrestlers practice it after
retiring.
An annual oil-wrestling festival in Turkey's northwestern
province Edirne draw tens of thousands of spectators each year.
Turkey has bid to host the 2020 Olympics in Istanbul and is
one of three cities in the running along with Tokyo and Madrid.
Certainly Uctas' qualification will help broaden the Games'
appeal among her compatriots.
Uctas and her coach Mergul Guler were meticulous in their
studying of the routines and the skills she would need to master
to have a chance of competing.
"I went through so many regulations material on the internet
to find out how to qualify for the Games. The reason why no
Turkish gymnast ever went to the Olympics so far is not
incompetence, it's just that no-one actually believed it could
happen, and therefore never found out how to," Guler, a former
gymnast herself, said in disbelief.
Uctas and her coach have modest hopes for now.
"The goal at the Olympics? Going there was the goal. But
making it to the finals would be incredible," Guler said.