Refile-PROFILE-Olympics-Handball-Honeymoon a long time coming for McCafferty

By Tom Pilcher

LONDON, July 13 British women's handball captain Lynn McCafferty has a few things on her to-do list following the Olympics, most notably, going on a belated honeymoon after getting married in 2007 and living with her husband Gary.

McCafferty, who will retire post Games, has lived and breathed handball since taking the sport up aged 10 but her commitment went to a whole new level from August 2006.

With London winning the right to host the 2012 Olympics in July 2005, a British team resurfaced just over a year later having been closed in the 1980s.

"It's funny because we got back from holiday where we got engaged and we saw London had won the Olympics, and we said 'Oh that will be cool for handball'", McCafferty told Reuters.

McCafferty faced a tough decision when she was called up to the squad and asked to move to Denmark in 2007 to join a centralised training programme.

"I said to Gary 'I can't go we've just got the dog' and I was crying," said the 33-year-old.

"'Are you stupid?' Of course you're going to go to Denmark' Gary told me.

"Nothing up here tells you. It's here," she said, first pointing to her head then to her heart.

Instead of married bliss, McCafferty shared accommodation with six other teammates crammed into the same room.

McCafferty's passion for handball never dimmed however and the light will not go out despite the Olympics being her final hurrah for Britain.

"My job now is to come back and try and develop handball as much as I can in Britain. I'll never be able to walk away, I love handball."

McCafferty, with an education in health and fitness, is full of ideas about how to further not only handball but also sporting awareness in Britain.

WRONG CULTURE

"I've learned so much about why we're not a bigger sporting nation. Our culture is wrong, health and fitness wise. So with the experience I've had I want to try and implement that in some way," she said.

"I've got so many ideas about how I'd like to get across what I've seen and done," said McCafferty at a specially organised event by team sponsors Pinsent Masons at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in south London in late May.

"In Norway for example, every weekend people do things as a family. Here, your parents drop you off after school and go away and do something else.

"We're a working nation which doesn't help. But I think it's important to get the parents involved in clubs again."

McCafferty said becoming part of the British handball project and being treated as an "elite athlete" had opened up her eyes.

"The younger team that's coming through after us, they still don't understand what it takes to be an elite athlete. It's not just throwing a ball about once a day, it's about all the stuff you need to do with your body after.

"The eating, conditioning, strength. I never knew about all of that before I came to handball and I was educated in health and fitness. How much it impacts your performance is unbelievable."

McCafferty knows it will take something of a miracle for her team to qualify from the group stages and into the knockout phase where they will face even tougher opposition.

The hope, however, among the effervescent young squad is to leave a lasting imprint on the British public and inspire children to take up handball, Europe's most popular team sport for women.

"Maybe there are talented kids coming through in all sports that don't get past that stage because they can't be bothered to do extra training. If they just knew what it could do to their performance we'd have more people playing," said McCafferty.

The determined expression on the Scot's face changed to one of joy when she thought of the massive exposure for the sport she loves at the upcoming Olympics.

A giantkilling run by Britain would certainly help too. (Edited by Julian Linden)