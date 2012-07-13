Refile-PROFILE-Olympics-Handball-Honeymoon a long time coming for McCafferty

(Fixes typo in lead)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, July 13 British women's handball captain
Lynn McCafferty has a few things on her to-do list following the
Olympics, most notably, going on a belated honeymoon after
getting married in 2007 and living with her husband Gary.
McCafferty, who will retire post Games, has lived and
breathed handball since taking the sport up aged 10 but her
commitment went to a whole new level from August 2006.
With London winning the right to host the 2012 Olympics in
July 2005, a British team resurfaced just over a year later
having been closed in the 1980s.
"It's funny because we got back from holiday where we got
engaged and we saw London had won the Olympics, and we said 'Oh
that will be cool for handball'", McCafferty told Reuters.
McCafferty faced a tough decision when she was called up to
the squad and asked to move to Denmark in 2007 to join a
centralised training programme.
"I said to Gary 'I can't go we've just got the dog' and I
was crying," said the 33-year-old.
"'Are you stupid?' Of course you're going to go to Denmark'
Gary told me.
"Nothing up here tells you. It's here," she said, first
pointing to her head then to her heart.
Instead of married bliss, McCafferty shared accommodation
with six other teammates crammed into the same room.
McCafferty's passion for handball never dimmed however and
the light will not go out despite the Olympics being her final
hurrah for Britain.
"My job now is to come back and try and develop handball as
much as I can in Britain. I'll never be able to walk away, I
love handball."
McCafferty, with an education in health and fitness, is full
of ideas about how to further not only handball but also
sporting awareness in Britain.
WRONG CULTURE
"I've learned so much about why we're not a bigger sporting
nation. Our culture is wrong, health and fitness wise. So with
the experience I've had I want to try and implement that in some
way," she said.
"I've got so many ideas about how I'd like to get across
what I've seen and done," said McCafferty at a specially
organised event by team sponsors Pinsent Masons at the Crystal
Palace National Sports Centre in south London in late May.
"In Norway for example, every weekend people do things as a
family. Here, your parents drop you off after school and go away
and do something else.
"We're a working nation which doesn't help. But I think it's
important to get the parents involved in clubs again."
McCafferty said becoming part of the British handball
project and being treated as an "elite athlete" had opened up
her eyes.
"The younger team that's coming through after us, they still
don't understand what it takes to be an elite athlete. It's not
just throwing a ball about once a day, it's about all the stuff
you need to do with your body after.
"The eating, conditioning, strength. I never knew about all
of that before I came to handball and I was educated in health
and fitness. How much it impacts your performance is
unbelievable."
McCafferty knows it will take something of a miracle for her
team to qualify from the group stages and into the knockout
phase where they will face even tougher opposition.
The hope, however, among the effervescent young squad is to
leave a lasting imprint on the British public and inspire
children to take up handball, Europe's most popular team sport
for women.
"Maybe there are talented kids coming through in all sports
that don't get past that stage because they can't be bothered to
do extra training. If they just knew what it could do to their
performance we'd have more people playing," said McCafferty.
The determined expression on the Scot's face changed to one
of joy when she thought of the massive exposure for the sport
she loves at the upcoming Olympics.
A giantkilling run by Britain would certainly help too.
