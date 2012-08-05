Olympics-Handball-Recognition eyed in English-speaking world

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 British rapper Dizzee Rascal says
it all for handball at the Olympics - his hit "Bonkers" blares
out across the arena at London 2012.
Fast, physical, fun and just a little bit crazy. The formula
works a dream in "The Box That Rocks" in the Olympic Park and
players are hoping the sport gains more recognition in Britain
and the United States thanks to its Games exposure.
The Copper Box, which is hosting the London handball
tournament, may look like an aircraft hangar from the outside
but inside it is exploding with action.
High fives. Manly hugs. Pumped fists. That is just the
players getting together before the match has even started.
Fast breaks. Turnovers. Steals. It has a language all its
own but British fans, who previously knew little about the
sport, have soon caught on to the infectious mix of basketball
and soccer.
Argentina player Matias Carlos Schulz told reporters: "It
would be great if more countries came to play handball. The USA
would be great and China of course."
Britain had no real handball teams before the Games and had
to practically invent a men's and women's lineup from scratch to
compete as host nation. Yet now the arena is always packed as
fans clap to the obligatory chorus of "We Will Rock You" by
Queen.
Players hurtle across court at breathtaking speed, ducking
and diving, swerving and sliding. They power the ball into the
net.
This is a real contact sport - but the gladiators are ever
so courteous after crashing into each other. Tough but fair.
Matching basketball's popularity would be a dream for Sweden
handballer Magnus Jernemyr.
"Everybody I speak to who has never seen handball before
says they love it," he said.
"I live in Barcelona. The LA Lakers come every year in
October for two weeks and it's crazy. It's so big and so
popular. If only handball could be a big sport in the States."
Handball, most popular in continental Europe, has a rich and
intriguing history - and it even spawned two hit movies based on
true stories.
"Forever The Moment" was a box office hit in South Korea
after the country won a silver medal in the women's tournament
at Athens in 2004. Sacked coaches, young inexperienced players
and gnarled veterans battle their way to glory. Think Rocky
meets the Jamaican bobsleigh team.
"Machan" is all about Sri Lankan emigrants to Germany and
another bumpy road of handball triumph.
Atlanta 1996 provided perhaps the most emotional real-life
story in the history of handball at the Olympics.
Five of the team had played for Yugoslavia at the 1988 Seoul
Games three years before Croatia broke away to start a bloody
civil war. It was Croatia's first Olympic gold since
independence.
Back in London, another landmark is eyed with handball hoping
to finally go global.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)