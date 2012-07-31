Olympics-Iceland beat Tunisia in men's handball Group A - results

LONDON, July 31 Iceland beat Tunisia 32-22 in a
men's handball Group A match.
Iceland leads the Olympic men's handball Group A round with
4 points.
France is currently second with 2 points and Sweden is third
with 2 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Tunisia 22 Iceland 32
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Iceland 2 2 0 0 63 47 4
2. France 1 1 0 0 44 15 2
3. Sweden 1 1 0 0 28 21 2
4. Argentina 1 0 0 1 25 31 0
5. Tunisia 2 0 0 2 43 60 0
6. Britain 1 0 0 1 15 44 0
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain v Sweden (1330)
Argentina v France (2015)