版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 20:04 BJT

Olympics-Hungary beat South Korea 22-19 in the men's Handball Group B

LONDON, July 31 Hungary beat South Korea 22-19 at
the Copper Box in London in match 20 of the Olympic men's
Handball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    Croatia leads the Olympic men's Handball Group B.
    They are level on points with Spain, Denmark and Hungary,
but have superior goal difference.
    

    Results Table
 
Korea 19 Hungary 22  

    STANDINGS 
           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Croatia 1 1 0 0 31 21 2   
2. Spain   1 1 0 0 26 21 2   
3. Denmark 1 1 0 0 27 25 2   
4. Hungary 2 1 0 1 47 46 2   
5. Serbia  1 0 0 1 21 26 0   
6. Korea   2 0 0 2 40 53 0   
    
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia  v Croatia (1515)  
Denmark v Spain   (1830)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐