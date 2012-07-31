Olympics-Hungary beat South Korea 22-19 in the men's Handball Group B

LONDON, July 31 Hungary beat South Korea 22-19 at the Copper Box in London in match 20 of the Olympic men's Handball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. Croatia leads the Olympic men's Handball Group B. They are level on points with Spain, Denmark and Hungary, but have superior goal difference. Results Table Korea 19 Hungary 22 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Croatia 1 1 0 0 31 21 2 2. Spain 1 1 0 0 26 21 2 3. Denmark 1 1 0 0 27 25 2 4. Hungary 2 1 0 1 47 46 2 5. Serbia 1 0 0 1 21 26 0 6. Korea 2 0 0 2 40 53 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Serbia v Croatia (1515) Denmark v Spain (1830)