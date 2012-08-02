版本:
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 19:17 BJT

Olympics-Spain beat South Korea in the men's handball Group B

LONDON, Aug 2 Spain beat South Korea 33-29 at
the Copper Box in London in match 31 of the Olympic men's
Handball group b at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
    Croatia leads the Olympic men's Handball Group B round with
4 points.
    Spain is currently second with 4 points and Denmark is third
with 4 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Spain 33 Korea 29  

    STANDINGS 
           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Croatia 2 2 0 0 62 44 4   
2. Spain   3 2 0 1 82 74 4   
3. Denmark 2 2 0 0 51 48 4   
4. Hungary 2 1 0 1 47 46 2   
5. Serbia  2 0 0 2 44 57 0   
6. Korea   3 0 0 3 69 86 0   

    THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
Croatia v Hungary (1330)  
Serbia  v Denmark (1830)

