Olympics-Spain beat South Korea in the men's handball Group B

LONDON, Aug 2 Spain beat South Korea 33-29 at
the Copper Box in London in match 31 of the Olympic men's
Handball group b at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
Croatia leads the Olympic men's Handball Group B round with
4 points.
Spain is currently second with 4 points and Denmark is third
with 4 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Spain 33 Korea 29
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Croatia 2 2 0 0 62 44 4
2. Spain 3 2 0 1 82 74 4
3. Denmark 2 2 0 0 51 48 4
4. Hungary 2 1 0 1 47 46 2
5. Serbia 2 0 0 2 44 57 0
6. Korea 3 0 0 3 69 86 0
THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
Croatia v Hungary (1330)
Serbia v Denmark (1830)