奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 6日 星期一 18:19 BJT

Olympics-Hungary beat Serbia in the men's handball Group B - result

LONDON, Aug 6 Hungary beat Serbia 26-23 at the
Copper Box in London in the Olympic men's handball Group B at
the 2012 London Games on Monday.
    Croatia leads the Olympic men's handball Group B with 8
points.
    Spain is currently second with 6 points and Denmark is third
on goal difference, also with 6 points, after the most recent
match.
    
    Results Table
 
Hungary 26 Serbia 23  

    STANDINGS 
            P W D L F   A   Pts 
 1. Croatia 4 4 0 0 120 84  8   
 2. Spain   4 3 0 1 115 96  6   
 3. Denmark 4 3 0 1 98  105 6   
 4. Hungary 5 2 0 3 114 128 4   
 5. Serbia  5 1 0 4 120 131 2   
 6. Korea   4 0 0 4 91  114 0   
 
    MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Denmark v Korea   (1330)  
Spain   v Croatia (1830)

