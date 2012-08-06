Olympics-Hungary beat Serbia in the men's handball Group B - result

LONDON, Aug 6 Hungary beat Serbia 26-23 at the
Copper Box in London in the Olympic men's handball Group B at
the 2012 London Games on Monday.
Croatia leads the Olympic men's handball Group B with 8
points.
Spain is currently second with 6 points and Denmark is third
on goal difference, also with 6 points, after the most recent
match.
Results Table
Hungary 26 Serbia 23
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Croatia 4 4 0 0 120 84 8
2. Spain 4 3 0 1 115 96 6
3. Denmark 4 3 0 1 98 105 6
4. Hungary 5 2 0 3 114 128 4
5. Serbia 5 1 0 4 120 131 2
6. Korea 4 0 0 4 91 114 0
MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Denmark v Korea (1330)
Spain v Croatia (1830)