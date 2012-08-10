UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Sweden keep gold hopes alive

(Adds quotes, detail)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON Aug 10 Sweden held on to reach a fourth
men's Olympic handball final and set up another shot at a first
gold medal after they beat Hungary 27-26 in the semi-finals on
Friday.
The Swedes will play either holders France or twice winners
Croatia in Sunday's gold medal game while Hungary, seeking a
first men's podium finish, will contest the bronze medal match.
Like in their quarter-final defeat of Denmark, it was the
Swedish defence which saved the day while goalkeeper Mattias
Andersson, on the bench for almost the entire last eight clash,
came good.
Hungary threatened another late show like they produced to
pip Iceland in the first knockout round but this time it was not
to be, Gergely Harsanyi denied an equaliser in stunning fashion
by Andersson with just over a minute left.
Sweden enjoyed a stroke of good luck at 26-25, when Kim
Ekdahl du Rietz took the excellent Hungarian shotstopper Nandor
Fazekas by surprise, the left wing being unaware he had more
time to release the ball.
"I thought the referee had his hand up, so I had to take a
shot," the Swede told Reuters.
Sweden's men reached three consecutive finals from 1992-2000
although they did not qualify for the 2004 Athens Games or
Beijing four years ago.
The reached their fourth gold medal decider by chiselling
away at the solid Hungarian defence to open up a four-goal lead
in the first half and entered the tunnel three strikes to the
good, which their opponents could not claw back.
Niclas Ekberg bagged six goals and showed the way for the
victors, who prevailed despite a constant backdrop of boos and
jeers when they took penalties.
"I had a feeling we were going to win this morning. I woke
up with a smile on my face and a great feeling in the stomach.
It's the first time I've felt like that," said Ekberg.
Gabor Csaszar was top scorer with eight goals for the
Hungarians, who walked off the court after the defeat to a
standing ovation from their passionate fans.
Laszlo Nagy, standing almost lifeless as team mates spoke to
media, said he felt "punch drunk" by the loss and hoped Hungary
could lift themselves for Sunday's clash.
"We've got to prepare ourselves mentally, above all so we
can scrap for the bronze medal," he told Reuters.
(Editing by Jason Neely and Michael Holden)