UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-France retain gold against Sweden

* Holders beat Sweden 22-21
* Fourth silver medal in four finals for Sweden
(Adds details, quotes)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Aug 12 France became the first men's
handball team to defend their Olympic title when their 22-21 win
consigned Sweden to a fourth Games final defeat on Sunday.
It was France's second triumph having clinched the title in
Beijing four years ago and their third Olympic medal after
bagging bronze in 1992.
The Swedes, competing in their first Games since 2000 when
they finished second for a third straight Olympics, had no
answer to the world champions' superiority in all departments.
Former world player of the year Thierry 'Titi' Omeyer, the
matchwinner in the semi-final against eventual bronze medallists
Croatia, was again on form in goal producing a string of saves
to frustrate Sweden.
"We played so well in defence all tournament even if we
didn't bring our best all-round game," said talisman Nikola
Karabatic.
"We didn't give our opponents any options and that helped
Titi to make a lot of saves."
France also beat Sweden 29-26 in the group stages and
although the final was similarly close, the gold medallists
stayed ahead once they crept into the lead in the first half
thanks to a series of coolly converted penalties by Michael
Guigou.
In the second half four deftly-taken goals by livewire Luc
Abalo and three thunderous shots by Daniel Narcisse in the first
ten minutes kept them ahead, the stocky Frenchman adding one
more towards the end as Sweden scrapped to force extra-time.
Sweden hit back with four goals in the final six minutes but
Abalo scored to take France two clear with just under 60 seconds
remaining, his team playing out the closing stages with five men
following Nikola Karabatic's two-minute suspension.
"I had a huge surge of adrenaline, then I focused because I
knew at that moment it would have been an important goal. And
that was that," Abalo told Reuters, unable to stop beaming
broadly.
Karabatic, who praised Abalo's "magic" moment, said he was
livid to have been sent to the bench for a defensive foul.
"I was really angry with the referee but now we have the
gold medal," said the former world player of the year, clutching
a can of beer in one hand and roses in the other.
Guigou top-scored for France with five goals while Sweden's
Niclas Ekberg's six strikes lifted him one above Croatian Ivan
Cupic as tournament golden arm with 50 goals, not that he had
any idea.
"I didn't know that. Really? That's awesome," he told
Reuters.
"I'm so proud of the guys and all the things we've achieved
together."
Croatia coasted to a 33-26 victory over a fatigued Hungary
in the bronze-medal match, Cupic netting eight goals.
(Edited by Mark Meadows)