UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Serbia let Hungary into quarters

* Serbia let lead slip, Hungary into last eight
* Tunisia beat Argentina for final Group A quarters berth
* Holders France to play Beijing bronze medallists Spain
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Aug 6 European championship runners-up
Serbia blew a two-goal lead with 16 minutes remaining to let
Hungary into the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic handball
tournament on Monday.
With the 26-23 win, four-times bronze medal match losers
Hungary set up a last-eight clash with Beijing 2008 runners-up
Iceland on Wednesday (1000 GMT), the unbeaten Group A winners
having signed off with a 41-24 stroll past Britain.
Tunisia joined Hungary in the knockout stages when they beat
debutants Argentina in the day's second head-to-head group stage
battle for a quarter-final slot, the Africans winning a fiery
Group A encounter 25-23.
They will play twice winners Croatia (2030 GMT), who kept up
their perfect record after defeating Beijing bronze medallists
Spain 30-25 in Group B's final game.
The other two quarter-finals on Wednesday will be between
holders France and neighbours Spain (1330 GMT), then three times
silver medallists Sweden v European champions Denmark (1700
GMT).
Hungary powered back in the second half thanks to seven
goals from Tamas Mocsai to win and spark scenes of wild
celebration, Gergely Harsanyi lobbing the ball into the largely
pro-Hungary crowd on the final buzzer.
A fed-up Serbia coach Veselin Vukovic had instilled in his
players how important the game against Hungary was.
"I told them it was an historic chance to reach the
quarter-finals. Now I have nothing to say," he told Reuters.
"Hungary showed they were the better team today but I'm sure
that in a normal game we are better."
ON EDGE
Counterpart Lajos Mocsai said his players, seen ambling in
relaxed fashion around the vast shopping centre close to the
Olympic athletes' village on Sunday, were on edge leading into
the game and he was delighted with their response.
"We were stressed last night because it was a big game. I'm
so proud," he told Reuters through an interpreter, fully aware
his team faces a tough task against Iceland.
"We can do even more and we'll do whatever we can."
Iceland coach Gudmundur Gudmundsson was not taking Hungary
lightly despite his team's fine form as they continue their
pursuit of the tiny volcanic nation's first Olympic gold medal.
"We have a lot of confidence but this is where the
competition starts. Anything can happen," he told Reuters
following a brilliant group stage where Iceland beat France by a
point in a rematch of the Beijing final.
Reigning champions France beat Sweden 29-26 in the last
group tussle to take second in Group A and set up their knockout
stage clash against Spain.
Denmark disappointed their coach Ulrik Wilbek, who said they
were "outmuscled" by a pumped up South Korean side, though they
still ran out 26-24 winners and will now play Sweden.
