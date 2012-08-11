UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Spain beat South Korea to win bronze

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 11 Spain upset South Korea 31-29
after two periods of extra time to win their first women's
Olympic handball medal when they claimed the bronze on Saturday.
Spain, in only their third Olympic appearance in the women's
event, held their nerve against the twice winners, who finished
off the podium for only the second time in eight appearances.
Jessica Alonso scored the game's final goal late in the
second period of extra time after the teams had finished level
after normal time and the first period of extra time.
Second-choice goalkeeper Mihaela Ciobanu came on just for
penalties and saved four of the five she faced to help Spain to
a famous victory.
A topsy-turvy encounter sprang to life in the final seconds
of normal time with Korea goalkeeper Ju Hui keeping the scores
level at 24-24 when Begona Fernandez turned and shot on target.
The Koreans then roared up the other end only to have a goal
on the buzzer disallowed for an attacking foul.
South Korea had a four-goal lead in the first half and could
have made it five but for a good save by diminutive Spanish
keeper Silvia Navarro. A few minutes later, Spain were ahead
after six straight strikes.
Suddenly the Spaniards, who seemed out of their depth
against the prolific Koreans, found some form and when they
surged into a four-goal lead after less than eight minutes of
the second half they looked comfortable.
But Spain, who finished third at the 2011 world
championship, buckled under Korean pressure in normal time and
the deficit was dragged back forcing extra time.
Holders Norway play debutants Montenegro at 1930 GMT for the
gold medal.
