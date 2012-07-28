版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 29日 星期日 04:56 BJT

Olympics-Montenegro beats Britain 31-19 in women's Handball group A

LONDON, July 28 Montenegro beat Britain 31-19 at
the Copper Box in London in match 5 of the Olympic women's
Handball group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Montenegro leads the Olympic women's Handball group A round
with 2 points. Russia is currently second with 2 points and
Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent match.
    
Results Table
 
Montenegro 31 Britain 19  
Croatia    23 Brazil  24  
Russia     30 Angola  27
      
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Montenegro 1 1 0 0 31 19 2   
2. Russia     1 1 0 0 30 27 2   
3. Brazil     1 1 0 0 24 23 2   
4. Croatia    1 0 0 1 23 24 0   
5. Angola     1 0 0 1 27 30 0   
6. Britain    1 0 0 1 19 31 0
       
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Angola  v Croatia    (0830)  
Britain v Russia     (1330)  
Brazil  v Montenegro (1830)  

 (Editing by Paul Simao)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐