Olympics-South Korea ahead after women's handball group B results

LONDON, July 28 France beat Norway 24-23 at the
Copper Box in London in match 6 of the Olympic women's Handball
group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
South Korea leads the Olympic women's Handball group b round
with 2 points.
Denmark is currently second with 2 points and France is
third with 2 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Norway 23 France 24
Denmark 21 Sweden 18
Spain 27 Korea 31
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Korea 1 1 0 0 31 27 2
2. Denmark 1 1 0 0 21 18 2
3. France 1 1 0 0 24 23 2
4. Norway 1 0 0 1 23 24 0
5. Sweden 1 0 0 1 18 21 0
6. Spain 1 0 0 1 27 31 0
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Korea v Denmark (1015)
France v Spain (1515)
Sweden v Norway (2015)
