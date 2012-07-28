版本:
Olympics-South Korea ahead after women's handball group B results

LONDON, July 28 France beat Norway 24-23 at the
Copper Box in London in match 6 of the Olympic women's Handball
group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    South Korea leads the Olympic women's Handball group b round
with 2 points.
    Denmark is currently second with 2 points and France is
third with 2 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
 
Norway  23 France 24  
Denmark 21 Sweden 18  
Spain   27 Korea  31  
STANDINGS 
           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Korea   1 1 0 0 31 27 2   
2. Denmark 1 1 0 0 21 18 2   
3. France  1 1 0 0 24 23 2   
4. Norway  1 0 0 1 23 24 0   
5. Sweden  1 0 0 1 18 21 0   
6. Spain   1 0 0 1 27 31 0   
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Korea  v Denmark (1015)  
France v Spain   (1515)  
Sweden v Norway  (2015)  

 (Editing by Eric Walsh)

