Olympics-Montenegro beat Angola in the women's handball Group A

LONDON, Aug 1 Montenegro beat Angola 30-25 at the
Copper Box in London in match 26 of the Olympic women's handball
group a at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
Russia leads the Olympic women's handball group a round with
4 points.
Montenegro is currently second with 4 points and Brazil is
third with 4 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Montenegro 30 Angola 25
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Russia 2 2 0 0 67 43 4
2. Montenegro 3 2 0 1 86 71 4
3. Brazil 2 2 0 0 51 48 4
4. Croatia 2 1 0 1 51 47 2
5. Angola 3 0 0 3 75 88 0
6. Britain 2 0 0 2 35 68 0
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain v Brazil (1515)
Russia v Croatia (2015)