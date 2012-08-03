版本:
Olympics-Angola beat Britain in the women's handball Group A - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Angola beat Britain 31-25 at the
Copper Box in London in the Olympic women's handball Group A at
the 2012 London Games on Friday.
    Brazil leads the Olympic women's handball group a with 6
points.
    Russia is currently second with 4 points, leading Montenegro
 and Croatia on goal difference.

    Results Table
 
Angola 31 Britain 25  

    STANDINGS 
              P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Brazil     3 3 0 0 81  65  6   
2. Russia     3 2 0 1 95  73  4   
3. Montenegro 3 2 0 1 86  71  4   
4. Croatia    3 2 0 1 81  75  4   
5. Angola     4 1 0 3 106 113 2   
6. Britain    4 0 0 4 77  129 0   

    FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Croatia v Montenegro (1330)  
Russia  v Brazil     (1515)

