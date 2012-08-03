Olympics-Angola beat Britain in the women's handball Group A - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Angola beat Britain 31-25 at the Copper Box in London in the Olympic women's handball Group A at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Brazil leads the Olympic women's handball group a with 6 points. Russia is currently second with 4 points, leading Montenegro and Croatia on goal difference. Results Table Angola 31 Britain 25 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Brazil 3 3 0 0 81 65 6 2. Russia 3 2 0 1 95 73 4 3. Montenegro 3 2 0 1 86 71 4 4. Croatia 3 2 0 1 81 75 4 5. Angola 4 1 0 3 106 113 2 6. Britain 4 0 0 4 77 129 0 FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Croatia v Montenegro (1330) Russia v Brazil (1515)