Olympics-France beat Korea in the women's handball Group B - results

LONDON, Aug 3 France beat South Korea 24-21 at the Copper Box in London in the Olympic women's handball group b at the 2012 London Games on Friday. France leads the Olympic women's handball group b with 7 points. Korea is currently second with 5 points and Norway is third with 3 points after the most recent match. Results Table Korea 21 France 24 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. France 4 3 1 0 95 79 7 2. Korea 4 2 1 1 104 102 5 3. Norway 3 1 1 1 74 72 3 4. Spain 3 1 1 1 69 70 3 5. Denmark 3 1 0 2 66 67 2 6. Sweden 3 0 0 3 56 74 0 FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Spain v Sweden (1830) Denmark v Norway (2015)