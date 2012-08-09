UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Montenegro secure first Olympic medal

(Adds quotes, detail)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON Aug 9 Olympic handball debutants
Montenegro beat Spain 27-26 on Thursday to set up a final
against reigning women's champions Norway and guarantee the tiny
Balkan country its first Games medal.
Montenegro, only officially recognised as an Olympic nation
in 2007 and now also with a chance to win their first gold
medal, edged ahead in the second-half and will contest the final
on Saturday.
The Montenegrin men's water-polo team are in action in the
semi-finals on Friday and coach Dragan Adzic, shaking his head
in disbelief at his players' feat, said they would "absolutely"
go and support their compatriots.
"It's amazing this success for a country of 600,000 people.
It's historic, something we'll never forget," he said through an
interpreter after his players had been showering each other with
water in celebration. "There are only 100 female players in our
country," he joked.
If he is right they are some players, tournament top scorer
Katarina Bulatovic the pick of the lot on a warm summer's
evening, the tall Montenegrin firing in nine goals with awesome
power.
The last encounter between the sides in a 2011 world
championships quarter-final was shaded by Spain and this time
the winner was anyone's guess midway through the second half,
neither team having established more than a two-goal lead.
However two Bulatovic goals and three others in between an
eight-minute goalless spell for Spain ultimately turned the
game.
Bulatovic glossed over her crucial role in the team's win,
saying their defence would be more crucial against Norway.
"I don't care about my goals. For me it's important the
whole team plays well and that's it," she said, also struggling
for words after the accomplishment.
Spain, seeking a first women's handball medal, will play
South Korea for the bronze.
(Reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by Michael Holden)