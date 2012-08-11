UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Norway women beat Montenegro to retain gold

(Adds details)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON Aug 11 Olympic champions Norway defended
their crown by beating debutants Montenegro 26-23 to the women's
handball gold medal on Saturday.
World, European and now twice Olympic champions Norway built
a three-goal advantage at half-time and kept the pressure on the
underdogs with their strong defence and probing attack.
Linn Sulland top-scored for the Scandinavians with 10 goals
before they collapsed on the court with tears in their eyes
while their beaten opponents also celebrated a first Games medal
for the tiny Balkan nation.
Montenegro became independent in 2006 when it split from a
state union with Serbia and has a population under 700,000.
They battled hard to equalise midway through the second
period but their indiscipline did not help. Milena Knezevic was
shown a red card for three two-minute suspensions while other
team mates were sin-binned.
Tournament top-scorer Katarina Bulatovic joint top-scored in
the match with 10 goals for Montenegro.
Norway's win continued Scandinavian dominance of the women's
Olympic tournament, Denmark having won three straight titles
from 1996.
(Editing by Alison Williams)