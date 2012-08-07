UPDATE 5-Olympics-Handball-South Korea tee up Norway semi-final

* Holders Norway fight back to beat Brazil
* Spain book semi-final place with win over Croatia
* South Korea edge Russia to set up Norway clash
* Montenegro stun France, to play Spain
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Aug 7 South Korea beat Russia 24-23 in a
titanic struggle of two of the most prolific Olympic women's
team to set up a semi-final against champions Norway, who
produced a stirring fightback on Tuesday against Brazil.
Twice winners South Korea met world and European champions
Norway, who won the day's first quarter-final 21-19, in the
semi-finals four years ago and will hope for a better result in
London when the pair meet on Thursday.
Also through are Spain, who beat Croatia 25-22 to move into
the last four for the first time where they will face debutants
Montenegro, who handed France their first defeat in these Games
with a last-gasp 23-22 win.
Beijing bronze medallists South Korea have only failed once
in seven Olympic tournaments to finish on the podium and stopped
2008 runners-up Russia, who won three titles as the Soviet
Union, from scoring for 10 first-half minutes.
Russia coach Evgeny Trefilov bellowed and snarled throughout
at his team, who drew level after eight minutes of the second
half but that was as close as they got to overturning their
opponents who performed a jig of joy on the final hooter.
Coach Kang Jae-won praised top scorer Gwon Han-na, whose six
goals were invaluable in a tight, physical tussle that reduced
the Russians to tears at the end.
"I think she did a great job today, that's the reason we're
through," he told a news conference through an interpreter.
Earlier Norway trailed Brazil 13-9 at halftime and fell to a
six-goal deficit in the second half but clawed their way back at
the South Americans to book their place in the semis.
Norway only got their noses in front with just under seven
minutes left on the clock, Linn-Kristin Koren firing the
Scandinavians ahead before she scored the game's final goal.
Coach Thorir Hergeirsson said it had been important for him
to remain calm throughout.
HARD TO BEAT
"If the coach gets stressed the players get stressed," the
Icelander said. "We know if we find our concept we are hard to
beat."
Norway had been lacklustre in the group stage but came alive
in the knockout format, where the friendly knuckle-touching of
the preliminary matches was forgotten and players regularly
grappled with each other.
"The players have been a little bit stressed with all the
expectations, though that's normal. We have not been on the gas
but on the brake," said Hergeirsson.
Counterpart Morten Soubak was left regretting a 10-minute
period in the second half when Brazil, within sight of a first
Olympic handball medal, went without scoring.
"We have very experienced players. It was the fact we could
not organise our attack to get through the defence," the Dane
said.
Following the tears and drama of the frantic first
quarter-final, calm was restored in a relatively straightforward
win for Spain where the Croatian women's first Olympics came to
a end.
Elisabeth Pinedo Saenz top scored with seven goals and was a
picture of joy as she walked back to the changing rooms.
"I can't believe it. I'm still taking it all in," she told
Reuters. "We'll do whatever we can to get a medal."
They will have their work cut out to reach a dream final
when they take on the Balkan nation, who beat France thanks to a
penalty on full-time by Katarina Bulatovic, joint top-scorer
with six goals.
Boos rang around the arena from the many French supporters
and Alexandra Lacrabere threw a water bottle into the officials
table in disgust, her teammates all inconsolable on the court.
