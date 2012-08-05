Olympics-Handball-Brazil top group, await Norway or Spain

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Brazil survived a late surge from
Angola to finish top of women's Olympic handball Group A on
Sunday while Croatia grabbed second spot with Russia third and
debutants Montenegro fourth.
All four are in the quarter-finals where Brazil, seeking a
first Olympic handball medal, will play holders Norway or Spain
on Tuesday after notching up a total of eight points in their
section with a 29-26 win over the Africans.
Norway and Spain clash in the day's fifth game at 1830 GMT
while Group B pacesetters France, who have already clinched a
place in the quarter-finals, take on three-times winners Denmark
(2015) who have been eliminated.
The 2008 bronze medallists South Korea, who earlier beat
pointless Sweden 32-28, are the other side through from Group B
in second place and will brace themselves for a last eight game
against Beijing silver medallists Russia.
Russia missed an opportunity to leapfrog Brazil earlier on
Sunday when they drew 25-25 with tiny Montenegro, with coach
Evgeny Trefilov a constant picture of anger on the touchlines.
But counterpart Dragan Adzic was understandably delighted
with his team's unexpected qualification for the last eight.
"It's a great thing for a small country like Montenegro to
play at the Olympics, especially to finish equal with a great
sporting nation like Russia. We will do our best to win a medal,
that's our aim now," he told Reuters through an interpreter.
"Phenomenal. We didn't expect such a handball atmosphere in
Britain," he added referring to the crowd at the Copper Box.
Angola and winless hosts Britain, beaten 37-14 by Croatia
who like Brazil finished on eight points and will face Norway or
Spain in the last eight, failed to progress from Group A.
