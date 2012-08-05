UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Brazil face Norway in quarter-finals

(Adds details, quotes)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON Aug 5 Brazil will face reigning Olympic
women's handball champions Norway in the quarter-finals after
finishing top of Group A on Sunday having survived a late rally
to beat Angola 29-26.
Norway, who are also world and European champions, rounded
off a lacklustre group stage campaign by suffering a 25-20 loss
to Spain in the penultimate qualifying encounter of the Games.
Group B winners France, still unbeaten, will play debutants
Montenegro on Tuesday in the last eight while Beijing runners-up
Russia face 2008 bronze medallists South Korea and Spain meet
Croatia.
Brazil, seeking a first Olympic handball medal, will get
Tuesday's quarter-finals underway.
On a rather subdued day where the quarter-final places had
already been decided, there were group positions to play for and
the days big losers were Russia, who missed an opportunity to
leapfrog Brazil when they drew 25-25 with Montenegro.
Coach Evgeny Trefilov was a constant picture of anger on the
touchlines but counterpart Dragan Adzic was understandably
delighted with his team's qualification for the last eight.
"It's a great thing for a small country like Montenegro to
play at the Olympics, especially to finish equal with a great
sporting nation like Russia. We will do our best to win a medal,
that's our aim now," he told Reuters through an interpreter.
"Phenomenal. We didn't expect such a handball atmosphere in
Britain," he added referring to the crowd at the Copper Box.
Denmark went down 30-24 to France to finish a disappointing
Olympics for the three-times winnters.
"We didn't have the luck all the way but we didn't reach our
level in this tournament. This team can (give) a lot more than
we showed," dejected Danish captain and twice gold medallist
Karin Mortensen told Reuters.
"It's part of the game and that's why we are standing here.
Ouch."
Coach Jan Pytlick said he would be looking to younger
players to return Danish women's handball back to the heights it
scaled in three consecutive Games from 1996 when they won gold
each time.
"We have to build up the team with young players. I'll have
to discuss it with the federation and analyse what is the
problem and what we need if we're going to be at the top again."
Emotions were high after the hosts signed off with a 37-14
defeat at the hands of Croatia, players hugging and crying after
a rollercoaster ride in front of unseen crowds for handball
players in soccer-mad Britain.
The other side to go home without a win were Sweden, beaten
32-28 by South Korea.
(Editing by Ken Ferris and Nigel Hunt)