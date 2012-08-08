Olympics-Handball-Hungary stun Iceland in extra-time thriller

LONDON Aug 8 Hungary pipped Beijing silver
medallists Iceland with a 34-33 extra-time win in the first of
the men's quarter-finals on Wednesday to give themselves a
chance for a first men's Olympic handball medal.
Goalkeeper Nandor Fazekas saved a last-gasp Snorri Steinn
Gudjonsson penalty with seconds left of normal time and Mate
Lekai levelled the scores with two seconds remaining.
The giant Laszlo Nagy top-scored with nine goals to take
Hungary, four times fourth-placed finishers in seven previous
Games appearances, to a semi-final against either European
champions Denmark or three-times runners-up Sweden.
The Scandinavians face off after reigning champions France
take on 2008 bronze medallists Spain while twice winners
Croatia, unbeaten so far at these Games, play outsiders Tunisia.
(Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Edited by Michael Holden)