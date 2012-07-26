INTERVIEW-Olympics-Watch handball, like handball - IHF president

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 International Handball president
Hassan Moustafa offers a simple explanation on why the sport he
played, coached, refereed and even wrote about for his masters
degree will be a hit at the London Olympics.
"It's very fast. If you see handball, you like handball," he
told Reuters, emphasising this year's tournament would be
close-fought to add to the excitement.
"The teams have been preparing for a long time and I'm sure
it will be a very attractive competition. We don't want the
people to forget handball afterwards.
"The main thing for us is that there are not many big gaps
between the different countries."
An early form of the game was developed in Denmark as an
alternative to soccer in the 19th century because it broke too
many schoolyard windows and handball is the most popular women's
team sport in Europe.
Though there are just six nations in total from outside the
continent at the Games, Moustafa feels positive about the game's
current state as well as its future direction.
"We are working very closely as a family, always looking for
ways to make handball better and better. We are growing up.
"There are a lot of new ideas coming from the trainers,
coming from the refereees and international federations."
PROMOTE AND DEVELOP
Britain especially is where Moustafa wants to see growth and
he speaks with knowledge of nurturing the sport in his native
Egypt, who under his 20-year plus presidency reached fourth in
the world in 2001.
"Handball is not strong in Britain but I hope they can get a
good result at the Olympics and then afterwards continue to
promote and develop in the UK. Especially in the schools.
"Britain is a very important country for handball. This is
our job, to work together."
Handball resurfaced in Britain after London won the Olympics
in July 2005 and despite an increase in popularity and exposure
a UK Sport funding shortfall in 2009 threatened its progress.
Both British teams, the Montenegro women's and the men's
Argentina side, all playing their first Games, know a good
Olympic outing could boost the sport in their respective
countries.
The sport has endured some tough times in England, monarchs
Edward II (1307-1327) and Henry VIII (1509-1547) even banned an
early form of the game because its soaring popularity was a blow
to the practice of archery.
Excited looks on the faces of schoolchildren recording every
second of the draw in May on their hi-tech mobile phones would
suggest the little-known sport in football-mad Britain might
leave an imprint.
Moustafa's tip to succeed in the frantic sport? An excellent
goalkeeper, the subject of his masters degree.
"The goalkeeper is the last line of defence and the first
attacker. They save the ball and start the breaks."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)